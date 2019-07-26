As we told you earlier, the Supreme Court ruled that President Trump could use Pentagon fund to construct the border wall:

And President Trump was pretty happy about it, as you might expect:

Nancy Pelosi? Not so much:

You know, if she *really* believed this, she could start impeachment proceedings:

Trending

But, more likely, she’ll just bitch about it at the next Georgetown cocktail party:

And ignoring SCOTUS is kind of monarchial, too:

Sen. Chuck Schumer was a little more laid back than Speaker Pelosi, but he still claimed SCOTUS will let Trump “steal” the funds:

And we know everyone will change their position on this ruling once a Dem is president:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chuck SchumerDonald TrumpNancy Pelosi