As we told you earlier, the Supreme Court ruled that President Trump could use Pentagon fund to construct the border wall:
BREAKING: #SCOTUS grants emergency request from administration – allowing use of military funds to go toward some planned border wall construction. Justice Ginsburg, Sotomayor and Kagan dissent. Justice Breyer split between the two sides. #border #wall
— Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) July 26, 2019
And President Trump was pretty happy about it, as you might expect:
Wow! Big VICTORY on the Wall. The United States Supreme Court overturns lower court injunction, allows Southern Border Wall to proceed. Big WIN for Border Security and the Rule of Law!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019
Nancy Pelosi? Not so much:
This evening’s Supreme Court ruling allowing @realDonaldTrump to steal military funds to spend on a wasteful, ineffective border wall rejected by Congress is deeply flawed. Our Founders designed a democracy governed by the people — not a monarchy.
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 26, 2019
You know, if she *really* believed this, she could start impeachment proceedings:
Do
Something
About
It.#impeach
https://t.co/6o2sFBaIo9
— Tonx (@tonx) July 27, 2019
But, more likely, she’ll just bitch about it at the next Georgetown cocktail party:
Maybe if you complain about it hard enough at Maureen Dowd’s party that will make Trump stop? https://t.co/aywfrYce4n
— Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) July 27, 2019
And ignoring SCOTUS is kind of monarchial, too:
Why don’t you respect the Supreme Court rulings?
You’re being more monarchical than Trump. https://t.co/XIjziBXUNZ
— matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) July 27, 2019
Sen. Chuck Schumer was a little more laid back than Speaker Pelosi, but he still claimed SCOTUS will let Trump “steal” the funds:
It’s a sad day when the president is cheering a decision that may allow him to steal funds from our military to pay for an ineffective and expensive wall for which he promised Mexico would foot the bill.https://t.co/CDLtwndLR3
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 27, 2019
This is a deeply regrettable and nonsensical decision and flies in the face of the will of Congress and the Congress’s exclusive power of the purse, which our founders established in the Constitution.
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 27, 2019
As litigation continues, I hope that the courts ultimately reach the correct decision that the president doesn’t have the authority to build his ineffective and expensive wall.
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 27, 2019
And we know everyone will change their position on this ruling once a Dem is president:
I want to thank Supreme Court for giving us the precedent that the President can unilaterally move funds out of the Defense Department through executive orders without Congressional approval. A progressive president should move hundreds of billions out to fight climate change!
— Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) July 27, 2019
