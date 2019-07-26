As we told you earlier, the Supreme Court ruled that President Trump could use Pentagon fund to construct the border wall:

BREAKING: #SCOTUS grants emergency request from administration – allowing use of military funds to go toward some planned border wall construction. Justice Ginsburg, Sotomayor and Kagan dissent. Justice Breyer split between the two sides. #border #wall — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) July 26, 2019

And President Trump was pretty happy about it, as you might expect:

Wow! Big VICTORY on the Wall. The United States Supreme Court overturns lower court injunction, allows Southern Border Wall to proceed. Big WIN for Border Security and the Rule of Law! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019

Nancy Pelosi? Not so much:

This evening’s Supreme Court ruling allowing @realDonaldTrump to steal military funds to spend on a wasteful, ineffective border wall rejected by Congress is deeply flawed. Our Founders designed a democracy governed by the people — not a monarchy. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 26, 2019

You know, if she *really* believed this, she could start impeachment proceedings:

But, more likely, she’ll just bitch about it at the next Georgetown cocktail party:

Maybe if you complain about it hard enough at Maureen Dowd’s party that will make Trump stop? https://t.co/aywfrYce4n — Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) July 27, 2019

And ignoring SCOTUS is kind of monarchial, too:

Why don’t you respect the Supreme Court rulings? You’re being more monarchical than Trump. https://t.co/XIjziBXUNZ — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) July 27, 2019

Sen. Chuck Schumer was a little more laid back than Speaker Pelosi, but he still claimed SCOTUS will let Trump “steal” the funds:

It’s a sad day when the president is cheering a decision that may allow him to steal funds from our military to pay for an ineffective and expensive wall for which he promised Mexico would foot the bill.https://t.co/CDLtwndLR3 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 27, 2019

This is a deeply regrettable and nonsensical decision and flies in the face of the will of Congress and the Congress’s exclusive power of the purse, which our founders established in the Constitution. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 27, 2019

As litigation continues, I hope that the courts ultimately reach the correct decision that the president doesn’t have the authority to build his ineffective and expensive wall. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 27, 2019

And we know everyone will change their position on this ruling once a Dem is president:

I want to thank Supreme Court for giving us the precedent that the President can unilaterally move funds out of the Defense Department through executive orders without Congressional approval. A progressive president should move hundreds of billions out to fight climate change! — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) July 27, 2019

