Breaking news out of D.C. where the Supreme Court just ruled that President Trump can use Pentagon money for the construction of the border wall:

From Politico:

All the Republican-appointed justices voted in favor of allowing Trump to proceed with that aspect of his plan while litigation over the issue continues. All the Democratic-appointed justices dissented, except for Justice Stephen Breyer who said he would have allowed the contracting process to move forward but blocked actual construction.

But the ACLU is vowing to fight on:

