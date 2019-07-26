Breaking news out of D.C. where the Supreme Court just ruled that President Trump can use Pentagon money for the construction of the border wall:

#SCOTUS allows Trump administration to use $2.5 billion in military funds to construct part of wall along US-Mexico border — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) July 26, 2019

Trump win at SCOTUS: The court stayed a ruling that blocked Trump from using $2.5 billion in a Pentagon counter-drug fund for wall construction pic.twitter.com/rEWR928rLR — Ted Hesson (@tedhesson) July 26, 2019

From Politico:

All the Republican-appointed justices voted in favor of allowing Trump to proceed with that aspect of his plan while litigation over the issue continues. All the Democratic-appointed justices dissented, except for Justice Stephen Breyer who said he would have allowed the contracting process to move forward but blocked actual construction.

But the ACLU is vowing to fight on:

"This is not over," says @ACLU staff attorney Dror Ladin. "We will be asking the federal appeals court to expedite the ongoing appeals proceeding to halt the irreversible and imminent damage from Trump's border wall." — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) July 26, 2019

