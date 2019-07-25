Prosecutors in Sweden have decided to charge U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky with assault over a fight caught on video a few weeks ago in Stockholm. . .

BREAKING: Swedish prosecutor charges rapper A$AP Rocky with assault over Stockholm fight. https://t.co/cdtokqEOzB — The Associated Press (@AP) July 25, 2019

. . .and President Trump, who has been trying to win his release at the behest of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, isn’t happy about it:

Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act. Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States. I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly! #FreeRocky — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM. We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem! #FreeRocky — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

Get the bombers in the air, Mr. President:

If we didn’t elect Trump to bomb Sweden back to the dark ages when they hold or rappers hostage then why are we even doing this? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 25, 2019

NATO must act to free A$AP Rocky. An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us. Sweden should suffer the consequences of their actions. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 25, 2019

I swear to God, if Bolton gets to invade Sweden now… — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) July 25, 2019

Two can play this game, Sweden!

Sweden’s got one of ours? Time to take one of theirs. LOCK HIM UP! pic.twitter.com/IEqz70cQGp — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 25, 2019

Ted Cruz did warn us this could happen:

Cruz on Trump: "He's losing it"…says a President Trump might "nuke Denmark" — Rebecca Sinderbrand (@sinderbrand) February 3, 2016

Or maybe just some tariffs on Ikea and Volvo?

Buy your Volvos and lingonberries fast! The A$AP tariffs coming A$AP. https://t.co/g0MMNzRz3H — (((JonathanWeisman))) (@jonathanweisman) July 25, 2019

Exit question: Would he still be in jail if this hadn’t turned into an international incident?

A$AP gotta be lowkey furious with Kim and Kanye since Sweden is probably gonna go extra hard on him cause Trump is out here tweeting lol — Andrew G. Haubner (@A_G_Haubner) July 25, 2019

***

