Prosecutors in Sweden have decided to charge U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky with assault over a fight caught on video a few weeks ago in Stockholm. . .

. . .and President Trump, who has been trying to win his release at the behest of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, isn’t happy about it:

Get the bombers in the air, Mr. President:

Two can play this game, Sweden!

Ted Cruz did warn us this could happen:

Or maybe just some tariffs on Ikea and Volvo?

Exit question: Would he still be in jail if this hadn’t turned into an international incident?

