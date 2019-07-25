Prosecutors in Sweden have decided to charge U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky with assault over a fight caught on video a few weeks ago in Stockholm. . .
BREAKING: Swedish prosecutor charges rapper A$AP Rocky with assault over Stockholm fight. https://t.co/cdtokqEOzB
— The Associated Press (@AP) July 25, 2019
. . .and President Trump, who has been trying to win his release at the behest of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, isn’t happy about it:
Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act. Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States. I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly! #FreeRocky
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019
Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM. We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem! #FreeRocky
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019
Get the bombers in the air, Mr. President:
If we didn’t elect Trump to bomb Sweden back to the dark ages when they hold or rappers hostage then why are we even doing this?
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 25, 2019
NATO must act to free A$AP Rocky. An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us. Sweden should suffer the consequences of their actions.
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 25, 2019
I swear to God, if Bolton gets to invade Sweden now…
— Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) July 25, 2019
Two can play this game, Sweden!
Sweden’s got one of ours? Time to take one of theirs.
LOCK HIM UP! pic.twitter.com/IEqz70cQGp
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 25, 2019
Ted Cruz did warn us this could happen:
Cruz on Trump: "He's losing it"…says a President Trump might "nuke Denmark"
— Rebecca Sinderbrand (@sinderbrand) February 3, 2016
Or maybe just some tariffs on Ikea and Volvo?
Buy your Volvos and lingonberries fast! The A$AP tariffs coming A$AP. https://t.co/g0MMNzRz3H
— (((JonathanWeisman))) (@jonathanweisman) July 25, 2019
Exit question: Would he still be in jail if this hadn’t turned into an international incident?
A$AP gotta be lowkey furious with Kim and Kanye since Sweden is probably gonna go extra hard on him cause Trump is out here tweeting lol
— Andrew G. Haubner (@A_G_Haubner) July 25, 2019
***
Related:
There it is: Kamala Harris comes out against Donald Trump trying to help an imprisoned black man https://t.co/sztrnw7LAZ
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 24, 2019