Sen. Lindsey Graham is calling out Robert Mueller for changing his reasoning on whether or not he could charge President Trump with obstruction of justice. Thread ==>

Robert Mueller changing the job of a prosecutor from proving someone ‘Guilty beyond a reasonable doubt’ to ‘Not being able to exonerate someone accused of a crime.’

Thus far Mueller completely contradicts what he told AG Barr about the reason not to proceed on the obstruction of justice.

He told AG Barr that the decision not to proceed was not solely based on the OLC opinion but on complicated facts in the law.

— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 24, 2019