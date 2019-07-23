In a now-deleted tweet, Georgia State Rep. Erica Thomas, who is in the news over her fight in a grocery store with a Cuban-American Democrat who she accused of being racist, expressed sympathy for Parkland, FL murderer Nikolas Cruz:
Sorry, Rep. Thomas: The internet is forever:
“WTF is wrong with you?”
This is disgusting! This evil creep killed so many young innocent children, wtf is wrong with you? https://t.co/eQpoNDpsuv
Hopefully, this is the last we hear from her:
Erica Thomas has proven herself to not just be tone deaf and out-of-touch, but also a liar. Let's hope her days in office are over. https://t.co/p9hASaUyAe
