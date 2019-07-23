In a now-deleted tweet, Georgia State Rep. Erica Thomas, who is in the news over her fight in a grocery store with a Cuban-American Democrat who she accused of being racist, expressed sympathy for Parkland, FL murderer Nikolas Cruz:

This is Erica Thomas. https://t.co/9nz91DGZzj — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) July 23, 2019

Sorry, Rep. Thomas: The internet is forever:

Hi @itsericathomas. It’s been quite a week for you. Hopefully you’ve learned a lot this week. Let’s review 3 things we all hope you’ve learned: 1. There are cameras EVERYWHERE. 2. 10 items or less MEANS 10 items or less. and finally 3. The Internet is forever. https://t.co/k6VTEiPg9q pic.twitter.com/gePBKftptp — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) July 23, 2019

“WTF is wrong with you?”

This is disgusting! This evil creep killed so many young innocent children, wtf is wrong with you? https://t.co/eQpoNDpsuv — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) July 23, 2019

Hopefully, this is the last we hear from her:

Erica Thomas has proven herself to not just be tone deaf and out-of-touch, but also a liar. Let's hope her days in office are over. https://t.co/p9hASaUyAe — Christian Ziegler 🇺🇸🥇@FloridaGOP Vice Chairman (@ChrisMZiegler) July 23, 2019

