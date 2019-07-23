In a now-deleted tweet, Georgia State Rep. Erica Thomas, who is in the news over her fight in a grocery store with a Cuban-American Democrat who she accused of being racist, expressed sympathy for Parkland, FL murderer Nikolas Cruz:

Sorry, Rep. Thomas: The internet is forever:

Trending

“WTF is wrong with you?”

Hopefully, this is the last we hear from her:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Erica ThomasNikolas Cruz