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David Axelrod: 'Americans Didn't Like This War From the Start'

Jacob B. | 3:44 PM on April 19, 2026
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, file

"Americans didn't like this war from the start," tweets David Axelrod.

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Negotiations cannot be held with rogue regimes that do not respect the rule of law and do not respect other nations. Defenders of freedom should not attempt to legitimize the practices of nor do business with enemies of freedom.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy from scumbags like Sen. Murphy.

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