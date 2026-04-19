"Americans didn't like this war from the start," tweets David Axelrod.

Americans didn't like this war from the start.

This is why the Iranians are stalling. They know the longer this goes on, the better their negotiating position with a guy who really doesn't give a flying patoozi about anything but himself and his ratings. https://t.co/yrf23a1PcN — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) April 19, 2026

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Negotiations cannot be held with rogue regimes that do not respect the rule of law and do not respect other nations. Defenders of freedom should not attempt to legitimize the practices of nor do business with enemies of freedom.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy from scumbags like Sen. Murphy.

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