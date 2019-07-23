You see, violent rhetoric in politics is only hyperbole when Dems say it out loud.

Here’s Sen. Cory Booker telling NBC’s Seth Meyers that, “My testosterone sometimes makes me want to feel like punching [Trump], which would be bad for this elderly, out-of-shape man that he is if I did that — a physically weak specimen.”

.@CoryBooker: "My testosterone sometimes makes me want to feel like punching [Trump], which would be bad for this elderly, out-of-shape man that he is if I did that — a physically weak specimen." pic.twitter.com/IqOI9c5RMZ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 23, 2019

President Trump is going to go there, won’t he?

Cory Booker is the poster example of low T. #spartacus — Jerome Grammentz ❌ ⭐⭐⭐ (@grammentz) July 23, 2019

And, obviously, the MSM would crap themselves if this were reversed:

What if Trump said he'd like to punch Booker? Booker and the media would immediately brand him as racist.

Why do these democrat cretins think it's okay to joke about punching the President? — Suzanne (@MayKelly) July 23, 2019

violence is a language that the Left understands and embraces. Even a person who is running for President cannot help himself and has to resort to talks of violence because, after all, he is a Democrat. — derek schwartz (@derek_mafs) July 23, 2019

Left wing violence. One more instance. — Clare (@Clare21878394) July 23, 2019

Beating up an older guy. Real tough — Qbanon (@Qbanon1) July 23, 2019

Our favorite part of the video is that after he makes fun of “out of shape” and “physically weak” Donald Trump, he then calls him a “body shamer”:

ZERO SELF-AWARENESS:

1. Booker says he wants to punch President Trump

2. Says it would be bad for Trump who's "elderly, out of shape" and a "physically weak specimen"

3. Then he accuses Trump of being a "body shamer"

4. Says we need a leader to "call us to the best of who we are" pic.twitter.com/C0BsT6WjoU — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) July 23, 2019

What Sen. Booker really hates is that the Dem playbook is now being used in reverse:

The real reason Democrats hate Trump is because he stole their playbook. Trump is "the end of Democracy" and "an existential threat" because he sometimes uses tactics that Democrats have used since the days of Andrew Jackson. — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) July 23, 2019

Of course, Sen. Booker will say there’s no contradiction here and the MSM will lap it up:

It's always a mess of contradictions like this:

I want to punch Trump in the face… because his rhetoric is uncivil! Trump is a gross, fat, old, orange man… and a body shamer! — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) July 23, 2019

***