Meet Scherie Murray, a Republican who announced that she will challenge Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York’s 14th congressional district:

Murry is an immigrant from Jamaica and a successful entrepreneur. From her “About” page:

Scherie Murray was born in Jamaica, West Indies, and came to New York City with her family when she was nine. Growing up in Southeast Queens, Scherie learned early on about the importance of hard work, the value of a good education and the strength of a united community. Scherie went to I.S. 192 where she was a gymnast. She then graduated with an outstanding community service award from the Law, Government and Community Service Magnet High School (formerly Andrew Jackson H.S.) and became the captain of her high school’s gymnastics team. When she was 17, Scherie worked as a systems analyst for the NYC MTA Jamaica Bus Depot. While earning her Associate of Applied Science in Micro Computer Business Systems and a Bachelor of Science in Broadcast Journalism, Scherie taught gymnastics for an after-school program in Far Rockaway, Queens. She also volunteered and served as senior editor on her college newspaper – The New Tech Times. In 2004, Scherie had a vision of starting her own company. With a mission to address the lack of minorities in media, Scherie created The Esemel Group. Through advertising, production and programming work, Esemel generated employment opportunities for minorities in New York City. Scherie is also a proud Veterans advocate and continually works to revitalize her district by advocating for small businesses and economic development, promoting more school choices for parents, strengthening community police relations with commonsense solutions, and starting a larger dialogue around comprehensive immigration reform.

And here’s her launch video:

You deserve someone who will fight for you, not fight for the limelight. Someone who will build bridges, not burn them down. Join me, let’s #unitethefight, & build bridges together. https://t.co/vrfRk69hiN #NY14 — Scherie Murray (@ScherieMurray) July 17, 2019

And a quick glance through Murray’s feed shows that she has a sense of humor as well, like how she mocked the coverage of the “tanks” on the Mall for the 4th of July celebration:

It’s America’s Birthday. Such a beautiful sight to see AT-AT in D.C. for the Salute to America. ‘Tanks a lot’ President Donald J. Trump. Happy 4th of July! pic.twitter.com/zrFTMpD1an — Scherie Murray (@ScherieMurray) July 4, 2019

As for the demographics of the NY-14, it is an uphill battle for any Republican. In 2018, AOC won with 78% of the vote 110,318 to 19,202.

