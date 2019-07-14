One of the major problems with President Donald Trump announcing this week that ICE raids were indeed happening on Sunday is that any illegal immigrant who knows he or she is subject to a removal order would have plenty of warning to not be at any of their known addresses on the day of the raid.

And, according to NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, that’s exactly what happened today:

The latest on ICE activity: we had 3 confirmed situations involving ICE operations in our city yesterday. In no case was it reported to us that the agent found the individual they were looking for to make any arrests. https://t.co/1EchGrvVdU — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 14, 2019

We’ve followed up on every report today and so far have no confirmed ICE activity. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 14, 2019

The Trump administration uses fear as a weapon. We’re making sure our immigrant communities are getting accurate information and have the resources to defend their rights. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 14, 2019

It sounds like all of those warnings from Dems about not opening the door without a warrant has helped stymie ICE, too:

"ICE agents went to residences in the Harlem section of Manhattan and Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood… The agents were rejected by people at the residences because they didn’t have warrants, but plan to return at least to Sunset Park tomorrow" https://t.co/10ileqzL9F — Chris (@chrstphr_woody) July 14, 2019

Wow. This is going to be a pretty big PR disaster for the president if ICE comes up short around the country. To be continued. . .

