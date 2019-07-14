One of the major problems with President Donald Trump announcing this week that ICE raids were indeed happening on Sunday is that any illegal immigrant who knows he or she is subject to a removal order would have plenty of warning to not be at any of their known addresses on the day of the raid.

And, according to NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, that’s exactly what happened today:

It sounds like all of those warnings from Dems about not opening the door without a warrant has helped stymie ICE, too:

Wow. This is going to be a pretty big PR disaster for the president if ICE comes up short around the country. To be continued. . .

