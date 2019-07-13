Sen. Kamala Harris had a little trouble explaining her plan to decriminalize illegal immigration on perhaps the most Dem-friendly interview platform in the history of media, “The View.” Have a watch and enjoy all of the cringe-worthy moments:

"I am not in favor of decriminalizing, um, or, or, not having, um, consequence for–we have to keep–let me just be very clear" Kamala Harris is so good at that! (She then says she is, in fact, in favor of decriminalizing border crossings)pic.twitter.com/YazQLBqLbe — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) July 12, 2019

And “struggles” is the exact word to use here:

Kamala Harris struggles to defend her position to decriminalize illegal border crossingshttps://t.co/bmUskQzu5z pic.twitter.com/oprCkFYGZs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2019

That was pretty bad:

She literally contradicts herself within the first ten seconds. https://t.co/bNZ8w0FqjA — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 12, 2019

Yes, thankfully Meghan McCain was there to keep her from spouting this BS unchallenged:

FYI… she is for decriminalization. Good on @MeghanMcCain for nailing her down. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 12, 2019

***Whispers*** they have no plan:

Good Q from @MeghanMcCain and tough for 2020 Dems to answer when trying to make base happy with indefinite amnesty while assuring the center that it’s not open borders. https://t.co/vl4qWk1iqb — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) July 12, 2019

***

Related:

HEY DEMS! Watch this clip of Jeh Johnson and tell us why President Obama's DHS chief is WRONG on immigration https://t.co/2T1OOLsQgB — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 13, 2019

‘Your point?’ Please clap for the brave firefighters who uncovered this major scandal at US Border Patrol HQ [photo] https://t.co/RyVu9fTOTL — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 13, 2019