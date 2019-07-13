In Amy McGrath’s campaign launch video that we told you about earlier in the week, it appears she lied and that the letters she showed from constituents to Mitch McConnell — letters that she implied he ignored — were actually sent on the same day as her announcement and not beforehand:

The video implies that McConnell never responded, but it appears the letters were sent Tuesday, the same day that McGrath announced her bid for the Democratic nomination to challenge him.https://t.co/fQIjlIKmKQ

with @stephanieakin — Niels Lesniewski (@nielslesniewski) July 12, 2019

From Roll Call:

The video implies that McConnell never responded, but it appears the letters were sent Tuesday, the same day that McGrath announced her bid for the Democratic nomination to challenge him. A spokesman for McConnell told CQ Roll Call on Friday that the senator’s Louisville office received three of the four letters featured in the video on Thursday. They were postmarked on Tuesday.

We can’t remember a worse launch for a candidate:

If @AmyMcGrathKY was openly trying to help @Team_Mitch win, is there anything she'd do differently than she has done this week? https://t.co/npqaUqFPDI #KYsen #KYpolitics — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 12, 2019

For one campaign to be this much of a disaster over a span of 72 hours is impressive https://t.co/n3SDKaoKTX — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) July 12, 2019

But that’s not deterring Joe Biden who said in remarks yesterday that “he’ll do everything in his power to beat” Sen. McConnell in 2020:

.@JoeBiden says that he'll do everything in his power to beat @senatemajldr in Kentucky in his NH speech this afternoon — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) July 12, 2019

"I don’t say it with any animus. But he's on the wrong side of every major issue facing the public, including in his own state," @JoeBiden said of @senatemajldr. — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) July 12, 2019

Maybe he means with another Dem on the ticket because McGrath has been a disaster. Even CNN agrees!

CNN panel slams Amy McGrath’s Kavanaugh flip-flop: “nightmare,” “this is just a disaster”https://t.co/7ZGO5I53UA pic.twitter.com/cFCZfkEiBV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 11, 2019

***

