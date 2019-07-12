HA!

So this happened when President Donald Trump landed in Wisconsin today:

Upon arrival in Wisconsin, President Trump just signed a woman’s shoe pic.twitter.com/5r2tHr1rX8 — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) July 12, 2019

What’s funny is that shoe now has spent more time campaigning in Wisconsin than Hillary Clinton did in 2016:

Trump's trolling Hillary HARD today. https://t.co/Pmah9UJA0o — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 12, 2019

But Dems realize their past mistake and will focus on Wisconsin in 2020. Here’s the head of Wisconsin Dem party:

🚨THREAD: Trump in Wisconsin TODAY. The tipping-point state. Dem national convention starts here in exactly one year. Trump wants a head start. Our job: build a grassroots juggernaut to stop him. @wisdems have a plan. Time for a #CHEDDARBOMB! RT & donate: https://t.co/5jRRCwUH8X — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) July 12, 2019

The stakes in WI: Huge. "The entire election probably comes down to who wins Wisconsin" – @joshtpm

"AZ & WI strike me as the likeliest to be decisive 'tipping point' states" – @Redistrict

The ultimate toss-up state, swinging the electoral college – this @prioritiesUSA analysis pic.twitter.com/KlqoNo4DPV — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) July 12, 2019

Wisconsin is on a knife's edge. Trump won here in 2016 with 22,748 votes, out of nearly 3 million. 0.7% margin. In 2018, Dems won the governorship (yay!) by 29,227 votes. 1.1% margin. In 2019, GOP won state Supreme Court race by 5,981 votes. 0.5% margin. It'll be CLOSE. pic.twitter.com/4RB3sIPk0H — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) July 12, 2019

***