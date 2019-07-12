HA!
So this happened when President Donald Trump landed in Wisconsin today:
Upon arrival in Wisconsin, President Trump just signed a woman’s shoe pic.twitter.com/5r2tHr1rX8
— Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) July 12, 2019
What’s funny is that shoe now has spent more time campaigning in Wisconsin than Hillary Clinton did in 2016:
Trump's trolling Hillary HARD today. https://t.co/Pmah9UJA0o
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 12, 2019
But Dems realize their past mistake and will focus on Wisconsin in 2020. Here’s the head of Wisconsin Dem party:
🚨THREAD: Trump in Wisconsin TODAY. The tipping-point state. Dem national convention starts here in exactly one year. Trump wants a head start. Our job: build a grassroots juggernaut to stop him. @wisdems have a plan. Time for a #CHEDDARBOMB! RT & donate: https://t.co/5jRRCwUH8X
— Ben Wikler (@benwikler) July 12, 2019
The stakes in WI: Huge.
"The entire election probably comes down to who wins Wisconsin" – @joshtpm
"AZ & WI strike me as the likeliest to be decisive 'tipping point' states" – @Redistrict
The ultimate toss-up state, swinging the electoral college – this @prioritiesUSA analysis pic.twitter.com/KlqoNo4DPV
— Ben Wikler (@benwikler) July 12, 2019
Wisconsin is on a knife's edge.
Trump won here in 2016 with 22,748 votes, out of nearly 3 million. 0.7% margin.
In 2018, Dems won the governorship (yay!) by 29,227 votes. 1.1% margin.
In 2019, GOP won state Supreme Court race by 5,981 votes. 0.5% margin.
It'll be CLOSE. pic.twitter.com/4RB3sIPk0H
— Ben Wikler (@benwikler) July 12, 2019
