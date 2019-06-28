The Dem polling firm Democracy Corps is out with an overnight poll on last night’s debate and found that former Vice President Joe Biden’s overall favorability did fall 11 points from 81% to 72% after he got kneecapped by Sen. Kamala Harris on his past opposition to busing:

But there’s some really good news here for Biden. His favorability among African-Americans actually went up a net of 18% as everyone else on the stage to shots at Barack Obama and his accomplishments;

Also among African-American voters, Yang-mentum:

More details here:

