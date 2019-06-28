The Dem polling firm Democracy Corps is out with an overnight poll on last night’s debate and found that former Vice President Joe Biden’s overall favorability did fall 11 points from 81% to 72% after he got kneecapped by Sen. Kamala Harris on his past opposition to busing:

Democracy Corps (a dem polling firm) has an interesting finding from their debate surveys. Biden went up slightly in favorability rating last night. BUT the percentage of people who would vote for him and consider voting for him went down 11 points from 81% to 72% — Sam Stein (@samstein) June 28, 2019

But there’s some really good news here for Biden. His favorability among African-Americans actually went up a net of 18% as everyone else on the stage to shots at Barack Obama and his accomplishments;

So…. Democracy Corps data shows Biden’s favorability with African American voters went up a net 18% after last nights debate, while Mayor Pete’s went down 10%. Stan Greenberg chalked a lot of it up to defensiveness over the perception that the Obama-Biden legacy was under attack — Sam Stein (@samstein) June 28, 2019

Also among African-American voters, Yang-mentum:

Andrew Yang’s favorability rating among African American voters went up 35 percent (!) https://t.co/smRmadTKWE — Sam Stein (@samstein) June 28, 2019

More details here:

NEW: Dial testing by Stan Greenberg for @AFTunion has the percent of voters considering @KamalaHarris jumping an astonishing 39 points from 25 to 64%. Voters considering Biden dropped 11 points from 81 to 72% pic.twitter.com/2zjeEFcJts — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) June 28, 2019

***

ICYMI ==> Trump thanks debate Dems for in-kind re-election campaign donations, Bernie doubles down on taxpayer-funded freebies for illegals https://t.co/Ow7a9E0gLU — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 28, 2019

‘You FORGOT that part!' Dan Crenshaw lights Jennifer Rubin UP for her latest lie about the GOP and border children (it's a doozy!) https://t.co/Xq4gMqrPk4 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 28, 2019