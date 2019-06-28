An arrest has been made in the disappearance of 23-year-old Utah college student Mackenzie Lueck who was last seen 11 days ago after she took a Lyft to a local park at the early hours of the morning.

According to reports, 31-year-old Ayoola Ajayi was arrested and charged with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, obstruction of justice and desecration of a body after her charred remains were found in the backyard of his home:

Here is the moment Ajayi was taken into custody:

Trending

And the booking photo:

It’s also being reported that the suspect in this case is the same Ayoola Ajayi who wrote the novel, “Forge Identity.” The description of the book says the main character “witnessed a gruesome murder” and the victim in the book was burned alive:

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Mackenzie Lueck