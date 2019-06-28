An arrest has been made in the disappearance of 23-year-old Utah college student Mackenzie Lueck who was last seen 11 days ago after she took a Lyft to a local park at the early hours of the morning.

According to reports, 31-year-old Ayoola Ajayi was arrested and charged with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, obstruction of justice and desecration of a body after her charred remains were found in the backyard of his home:

Mackenzie Lueck's remains have been found, according to police, in the backyard of a home. 31-year-old Ayoola Ajayi will face aggravated murder, kidnapping, and other charges. Mackenzie disappeared 11 days ago after taking Lyft to a park. https://t.co/k4T13eWxQ5 pic.twitter.com/zOUPqWwJwz — Lindsey Mastis (@LindseyMastis) June 28, 2019

Here is the moment Ajayi was taken into custody:

Authorities will file murder and kidnapping charges in the death of 23-year-old Utah college student Mackenzie Lueck. The Salt Lake City police chief said Ayoola A. Ajayi, 31, will be charged with aggravated murder, kidnapping and desecration of a body. https://t.co/pjTGVmo8sU — The Associated Press (@AP) June 28, 2019

And the booking photo:

#BREAKING: Salt Lake City police have released a booking photo of Ayoola Ajayi, the man suspected in the kidnapping and murder of Mackenzie Lueck, a college student from El Segundo pic.twitter.com/eJeYVH6H7s — News Source LA (@NewsSourceLA) June 28, 2019

It’s also being reported that the suspect in this case is the same Ayoola Ajayi who wrote the novel, “Forge Identity.” The description of the book says the main character “witnessed a gruesome murder” and the victim in the book was burned alive:

