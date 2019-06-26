By now you’ve probably seen that heartbreaking photo of Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his 23-month-old daughter, Valeria from El Salvador who drowned while attempting to cross the Rio Grande river and enter the U.S. to, presumably, apply for asylum.

But the New York Times is reporting this morning that relatives say that Martínez and his family was not fleeing violence at home, and therefore it’s likely that their asylum claim would have been denied, which is true in both the Trump and Obama administrations:

This is an important distinction as the narrative that’s been building so far is that the family was desperate to enter the U.S. because of “metering” — a system that puts asylum seekers in a queue to apply for asylum — was a factor in the family’s decision to attempt to cross the river rather than wait:

FWIW, Vox’s Dara Lind, who has written extensively on “metering,” is cautioning reporters on blaming the practice until more is known:

