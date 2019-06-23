On top of the Star Tribune and Washington Examiner investigating allegations that Rep. Ilhan Omar committed immigration and tax fraud in association with a sham marriage possibly to her brother, here’s the Daily Caller’s Luke Rosiak with a devastating thread on how all of this could lead to jail time for the freshman lawmaker.

THREAD ==>

There is very strong evidence that Ilham Omar perjured herself in sworn statements about her "husband," potentially carrying years in prison. She swore under oath that she didn't know the name of a single member of her "husband's" immediate family.https://t.co/0xvvk1EzD2 — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) June 24, 2019

The other evidence indicates that she can't name his family because his family is HER family — he is her brother. But the alternative would be equally fraudulent, marrying someone she didn't know at all for visa purposes. Either way, fraud and abuse of our immigration system. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) June 24, 2019

Omar swore under oath that it was impossible to locate the supposed husband that she needed to divorce to run for office — that they didn't have a single mutual acquaintance, no one knew where he worked, and she searched on "social media" but couldn't find him. BUT! — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) June 24, 2019

Her fake husband Elmi is on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn under his own name, and was at the time. Public accounts. Impossible that she actually checked & couldn't find him But that's not all He is living with Omar's (their) sister in Nairobi, Kenya, working for her company! — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) June 24, 2019

Omar swore under oath that she didn't know any of his relatives, and didn't know anyone who knew him. But Omar is very close to her sister Sahra Noor, and Elmi is living in Nairobi with her. Omar visited Nairobi weeks before swearing she didn't know anyone who could find him. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) June 24, 2019

If Elmi isn't Omar's brother, just his long-lost, estranged ex-husband who dropped off the grid and hasn't been seen by any of Ilhan Omar's family since 2011 — as she swore in 2017 — then how is he WORKING FOR OMAR'S SISTER?https://t.co/0xvvk1EzD2 — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) June 24, 2019

