In the upcoming issue of New York magazine, advice columnist E. Jean Carroll is accusing President Trump of sexually assaulting her inside of a Bergdorf Goodman changing room during the 90s:

In next week's cover story, E. Jean Carroll shares for the first time her violent encounter with Donald Trump. The coatdress she was wearing that day has hung in her closet ever since; she wore it again for the first time for her portrait with New York https://t.co/yPaLsRoVcH pic.twitter.com/Tx2HAzt1mi — New York Magazine (@NYMag) June 21, 2019

In the article, Carroll recounts how she allegedly ran into Trump at the upscale New York City department store where they struck up a conversation which led to her helping him pick out some lingerie for an unnamed woman. According to Carroll, Trump asked her to put on the lingerie so he could see how it looked. Carroll responded by saying that should put it on instead. This back-and-forth continued until both of them made their way inside the dressing room where the alleged assault happened:

“In Carroll’s account, Trump shoves her against a wall inside a dressing room, pulls down her tights, and, “forcing his fingers around my private area, thrusts his penis halfway — or completely, I’m not certain — inside me.” https://t.co/zk7M3h23z3 pic.twitter.com/VVqhmLUqI1 — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) June 21, 2019

According to the article, Carroll told two friends about the alleged assault as soon as it happened:

There don’t appear to be any security tapes still around:

"[New York Magazine] has confirmed that Bergdorf Goodman kept no security footage that would prove or disprove Carroll’s story." https://t.co/GCOJcMRUjq — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 21, 2019

A White House spokesman called the allegations a “completely false and unrealistic story surfacing 25 years after allegedly taking place and was created simply to make the President look bad”:

In case you want to know what the White House thinks: https://t.co/JSEgVMKo22 pic.twitter.com/RX6Nr8DRe0 — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) June 21, 2019

Of note, Carroll says she still has the dress she wore on the day of the alleged assault and that it “still hangs on the back of my closet door”:

""Carroll writes that the Donna Karan coat-dress she wore that day “still hangs on the back of my closet door.” She wore it for the first time since the attack for her portrait session with New York for the cover, above." Somebody must be sweating about DNA here, no? https://t.co/UAzhtyxL3w — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) June 21, 2019

Exit question: Why did New York run this as her first-person account and not as an investigative news piece?

I will say, NY Mag ultimately did a disservice by introducing this story to the world with a first person account. Part of the reason the Roy Moore story was so damning was how responsibly and objectively the Post reported it. — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) June 21, 2019

