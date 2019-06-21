In the upcoming issue of New York magazine, advice columnist E. Jean Carroll is accusing President Trump of sexually assaulting her inside of a Bergdorf Goodman changing room during the 90s:

In the article, Carroll recounts how she allegedly ran into Trump at the upscale New York City department store where they struck up a conversation which led to her helping him pick out some lingerie for an unnamed woman. According to Carroll, Trump asked her to put on the lingerie so he could see how it looked. Carroll responded by saying that should put it on instead. This back-and-forth continued until both of them made their way inside the dressing room where the alleged assault happened:

According to the article, Carroll told two friends about the alleged assault as soon as it happened:

Trending

There don’t appear to be any security tapes still around:

A White House spokesman called the allegations a “completely false and unrealistic story surfacing 25 years after allegedly taking place and was created simply to make the President look bad”:

Of note, Carroll says she still has the dress she wore on the day of the alleged assault and that it “still hangs on the back of my closet door”:

Exit question: Why did New York run this as her first-person account and not as an investigative news piece?

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpE. Jean Carroll