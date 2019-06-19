Holy smokes this is a lot of dough:

@realDonaldTrump has raised a record breaking $24.8M in less than 24 hours for his re-election. The enthusiasm across the country for this President is unmatched and unlike anything we’ve ever seen! #trump2020 #KeepAmericaGreat — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 19, 2019

From Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale:

And to put things into perspectives, this is “more than any 2020 Dem raised in the entire 1st quarter” of 2019:

More than any 2020 Dem raised in the entire 1st quarter of the year. https://t.co/QQauLMiDXt — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) June 19, 2019

***