While thousands and thousands of Trump supporters packed the Amway Center in Orlando last night to attend the president’s 2020 kickoff rally, dozens of Florida Dems gathered to protest his policies:

The word you’re searching for is, “SAD!”:

They even had one of those stupid Trump baby balloons on hand:

We know it was raining yesterday, but come on!

Of course, there was a “tiny hands” joke:

This worked so well in 2016, why change?

