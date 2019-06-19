While thousands and thousands of Trump supporters packed the Amway Center in Orlando last night to attend the president’s 2020 kickoff rally, dozens of Florida Dems gathered to protest his policies:

The word you’re searching for is, “SAD!”:

“We know that love wins because love has already won by you being here today” #WinWithLoveRally #DefeatTrumpFL #flapol pic.twitter.com/IuzivDDkeK — Florida Democrats (@FlaDems) June 18, 2019

They even had one of those stupid Trump baby balloons on hand:

Baby Trump, fun music, and it comes with a gay bar.#DefeatTrumpFL is lit 🌈🌈🌈 pic.twitter.com/3kEddol7hh — Alex Morash (@AlexMorash) June 18, 2019

We know it was raining yesterday, but come on!

We are having a great time drying out down here at the #WinWithLoveRally in @citybeautiful! Thank you @OrlandoPolice and @OrangeCoSheriff for doing a phenomenal job keeping everyone safe this afternoon. Come down and join us #DefeatTrumpFL pic.twitter.com/6YXpPsN1up — Wes Hodge (@AgentWes) June 18, 2019

Of course, there was a “tiny hands” joke:

This worked so well in 2016, why change?

***

