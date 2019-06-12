Joe Biden is getting criticized for this “dad joke” that he just told while meeting with voters in an Iowa diner:

Joe Biden meets a voter’s granddaughter in an Iowa coffee shop and asks her age. She says she’s 13. He addresses her brothers. “You’ve got one job here, keep the guys away from your sister.” — Liz Goodwin (@lizcgoodwin) June 12, 2019

Oh, no . . . they’re offended, for real:

I just don't believe that anyone is actually offended by this. They're faking https://t.co/DGkg5uIvub — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 12, 2019

And here’s some of that outrage:

This is a perfect example of the worldview that it’s the job of men to protect women. Biden’s comment of taking Trump out back and beating him up was also part of this. John Kelly saying he longed for the days when women were on a pedestal is another. https://t.co/LhtL6u30hO — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) June 12, 2019

“I find myself rage sobbing over Joe Biden daily” is not a plot line I predicted for 2019. https://t.co/kQRzoehUKH — jess mcintosh (@jess_mc) June 12, 2019

Are you kidding me? https://t.co/SCnQPgxGld — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 12, 2019

I have a feeling I'll be turning to this 🤦🏽‍♀️ often in this campaign. https://t.co/Oq5mshGaLl — melissa block (@NPRmelissablock) June 12, 2019

OH, FFS* *evergreen tweet for Joe Biden https://t.co/3q2Iu2CjUh — Abby Gardner (@abbygardner) June 12, 2019

I literally have a whole chapter in the book I'm writing about this sort of paternalism – thx for more fodder, Joe! https://t.co/QC18ksRlon — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) June 12, 2019

What is the emoji for tooth-grinding https://t.co/cg1spXrJpZ — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) June 12, 2019

…and keep the voters away from Joe Biden https://t.co/C3zyJqYyu0 — Virginia Heffernan (@page88) June 12, 2019

*the “Jurassic Park” theme song begins to play* https://t.co/pxawAGmHvC — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) June 12, 2019

I guess we’re going with “let Biden be Biden." https://t.co/zrSeVprYsc — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) June 12, 2019

At this point, it's hard to imagine that these are just gaffes. More likely that it is an intentional strategy to appeal to older Democrats who are uncomfortable with #MeToo. https://t.co/LCqjUv1ReQ — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) June 12, 2019

Psst. . .

Voters don’t really find this offensive at all:

People are going to try to take offense at this for whatever reason, I assume, but lemme tell ya, it appeals to the Dad Voter. https://t.co/s0mbNgLYZY — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) June 12, 2019

