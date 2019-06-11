Resistance leader has a plan to make Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell furious and it involves the hashtag, #DoYourJobMitch:

Please call Mitch McConnell’s office, tell him to do his job: (202) 224-2541. And no, his job isn’t just to fill the courts with right wing judges. Or to sit there and try and help Trump coverup his numerous scandals. Or to perform corrupt acts with his wife. #DoYourJobMitch — Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 11, 2019

Please don’t tweet out #DoYourJobMitch. It could make McConnell furious. Oops. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 11, 2019

LOL. Yes, THIS will bring down the man we call “Cocaine Mitch”:

That'll show 'im, grifter. — Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@jtLOL) June 11, 2019

has there ever been a more impotent opposition? https://t.co/0qSfkYTQx3 — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 11, 2019

like, do you really think you’re going to ruin his day or change his mind with this? he is most likely not even going to see it, let alone care. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 11, 2019

Shh… Don’t tell him:

Amazing that angry twitter liberals haven't figured out this nonsense only makes Mitch stronger. https://t.co/GKkdXyMfKK — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 11, 2019

He’s really embracing this:

Mitch McConnell is one of the most corrupt traitors in US history. Retweet if you agree. When President Obama wanted to alert the American public about the Russian attack on our country in 2016, McConnell refused to do so. He should be in prison, not the Senate. #DoYourJobMitch — Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 11, 2019

He’s even got an “exclusive report” for you to read:

Here’s an exclusive report from @TheDemCoalition on McConnell’s ties to Russian oil money. #DoYourJobMitchhttps://t.co/GxLqqET6o0 — Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 11, 2019

