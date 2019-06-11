A manhunt is underway for the suspect who shot an off duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy in the back of the head while he was waiting in line to order food at an Alhambra, Calif. Jack in the Box restaurant:

.@LASDHQ says an off-duty deputy (13 yr veteran of dept.) in civilian clothes was shot in the head from behind while at the counter in an Alhambra Jack in the Box. He’s at County-USC in critical condition. Suspect is still on the loose. @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/MQLPskX7dA — Cooper Rummell (@KNXCooper) June 11, 2019

The deputy is listed in critical condition. More from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department:

Here’s the suspect and his vehicle:

FIND THIS GUY!

