A manhunt is underway for the suspect who shot an off duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy in the back of the head while he was waiting in line to order food at an Alhambra, Calif. Jack in the Box restaurant:

The deputy is listed in critical condition. More from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department:

Here’s the suspect and his vehicle:

