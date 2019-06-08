On Friday, the FBI quietly released a trove of new documents on Hillary Clinton and here’sÂ Jordan Schachtel with a great summary of it all.

THREAD ==>

New docs from FBI vault:

-FBI concludes Hillary Clinton was in "violation of basic server security" w/ home-brew server.

-Discusses possibility that *all* of her emails were stolen.

-Review found HRC stripped classification of highest possible level.https://t.co/WjcpcIMyrW pic.twitter.com/t2vsWWBiuF — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) June 7, 2019

This part is INSANE. Sidney Blumenthal attempted to leverage his relationship with Hillary to get her to hand over a classified intelligence file that contains a "roadmap" to a $30 billion fortune. pic.twitter.com/k7rryPcwDD — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) June 7, 2019

More: Sensitive targeting data from Hillary Clinton's server somehow made its way onto the dark web. Wow. What a total shitshow pic.twitter.com/v46Mwxihgg — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) June 7, 2019

The FBI described one excel spreadsheet, with classified markers that may have been removed yet again, as a potential "smoking gun document." pic.twitter.com/jcWL4k7kAe — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) June 7, 2019

Another blistering rebuke of Sid Blumenthal. FBI says he was motivated to score a contract with his private intel group. They don't buy his memos as legit intelligence. Remember: Hillary Clinton was one of the primary instigators for the overthrow of Gaddafi. pic.twitter.com/GOisYKG735 — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) June 7, 2019

FBI says a redacted name who has a "controversial history with the US intelligence community" was working with Blumenthal and a team of former IC operatives to attempt to cash in on these "plundered assets" in Libya. Any ideas who this individual is? pic.twitter.com/j2ybUhEQ3Y — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) June 7, 2019

It is VERY likely that this redacted person is Cody Shearer (Idk why he's redacted, though). Remember: Shearer worked with the same network on the Trump-Russia dossier. Read this by @Heminator. He does a good job exploring the connections. https://t.co/kBFNmaODP3 — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) June 7, 2019

Hillary used Sid+Cody to develop the Trump-Russia dossier. This included identical intel to 1st dossier, which was crafted by Christopher Steele, who, by the way, is connected to Sid+Cody through Jonathan Winer, fmr US Libya envoy. Massive scandal. Direct links to Russia hoax. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) June 7, 2019

***