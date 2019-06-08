Um, WHAT?

It appears that Congolese refugees fleeing their Ebola-stricken country are being sent to San Antonio, Texas after making their way to the U.S. via Ecuador:

"When we called Border Patrol to confirm, they said yea another 2-300 from the Congo and Angola will be coming to San Antonio,'" Dr. Collen Bridger said. https://t.co/LKzd1kULrP — KENS 5 (@KENS5) June 7, 2019

The city says Border Patrol told them earlier this week (when the city reached out) to expect 200-300 more migrants from the Congo and Angola to arrive in the coming days. @KENS5 #kens5eyewitness — Jaleesa Irizarry (@JaleesaReports) June 6, 2019

From KENS5:

Roughly 350 migrants from the Congo are expected to arrive in San Antonio in the coming days leaving the city scrambling for French-speaking volunteers. “We didn’t get a heads up,” Interim Assistant City Manager Dr. Collen Bridger told KEN 5 on Thursday. Bridger said the Congolese migrants began to arrive in town on Tuesday. They told Migrant Resource Center workers, they traveled with a group of about 350 migrants through Ecuador to the southern border.

A little warning would’ve been nice:

The city says the Border Patrol gave no warning. Overall they had more than 400 migrants at the Migrant Resource Center yesterday. They housed roughly 300 of them at Travis Park Church overnight. @KENS5 #kens5eyewitness — Jaleesa Irizarry (@JaleesaReports) June 6, 2019

Now San Antonio is struggling to find people who speak French to even converse with the refugees:

BREAKING: City confirms hundreds of migrants from the Congo have arrived in SA. The city is in desperate need for French speaking volunteers. @kens5 #kens5 pic.twitter.com/YGhhG3ewR0 — Jaleesa Irizarry (@JaleesaReports) June 6, 2019

There’s always Google Translate:

I just spoke to Congolese migrant named Masengi. In so many words, Via Google Translate, (not a perfect translation) this is what he had to say. @KENS5 #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/cwK9qi9iIV — Jaleesa Irizarry (@JaleesaReports) June 6, 2019

They’re trying to find other states to take the refugees now, but it’s not going so well:

“The plan was 350 of them would travel from San Antonio to Portland. When we reached out to Portland Maine they said, ‘Please don’t send us any more. We’re already stretched way beyond our capacity,” Bridger said. “So we’re working with them [the migrants] now to identify other cities throughout the United States where they can go and begin their asylum seeking process.”

Or there is another option. . .

Actually, San Antonio is in desperate need for these bogus asylum seekers (who passed thru a ~dozen countries before reaching the US border) to be sent home pronto. https://t.co/wYu23Ohix0 — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) June 7, 2019

More here:

For those of you following along on the Congolese migrant influx in San Antonio, this is what made air on Thursday. A lengthier write-up including the struggles Catholic Charities is facing can be found here: https://t.co/MRIGBQuntl@KENS5 #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/nJeC215LQv — Jaleesa Irizarry (@JaleesaReports) June 6, 2019

