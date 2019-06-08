Um, WHAT?

It appears that Congolese refugees fleeing their Ebola-stricken country are being sent to San Antonio, Texas after making their way to the U.S. via Ecuador:

From KENS5:

Roughly 350 migrants from the Congo are expected to arrive in San Antonio in the coming days leaving the city scrambling for French-speaking volunteers.

“We didn’t get a heads up,” Interim Assistant City Manager Dr. Collen Bridger told KEN 5 on Thursday.

Bridger said the Congolese migrants began to arrive in town on Tuesday. They told Migrant Resource Center workers, they traveled with a group of about 350 migrants through Ecuador to the southern border.

Now San Antonio is struggling to find people who speak French to even converse with the refugees:

They’re trying to find other states to take the refugees now, but it’s not going so well:

“The plan was 350 of them would travel from San Antonio to Portland. When we reached out to Portland Maine they said, ‘Please don’t send us any more. We’re already stretched way beyond our capacity,” Bridger said.

“So we’re working with them [the migrants] now to identify other cities throughout the United States where they can go and begin their asylum seeking process.”

