Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is standing up for . . . Paul Manafort?

Paul Manafort is being sent to solitary confinement in my district – Rikers Island. A prison sentence is not a license for gov torture and human rights violations. That‘s what solitary confinement is. Manafort should be released, along with all people being held in solitary. https://t.co/9rERLDSzrD — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 5, 2019

And, yes, this is her real account:

It’s also not clear she knows WTF she’s talking about:

It's protective custody, not solitary confinement, and I guarantee he and his lawyers requested it. — Bruno Amato (@BrunoAmato_1) June 5, 2019

….and it's temporary as he awaits his next trial. Does AOC think he should have a cellmate? Be in general population? Maybe instead of a cell, let him await trial at Trump Tower at his old home? She shouldn't lump Manafort in her case of abuses in prison. — Bruno Amato (@BrunoAmato_1) June 5, 2019

And this:

As the New York City Department of Corrections has made clear Manafort is not going to "solitary confinement". That's a punitive designation. He may have his own cell for safety reasons but it isn't a 27 hour lockdown and it isn't the same conditions as "solitary". https://t.co/IFLPBSCmJR — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) June 5, 2019

Next up, a kind word from Kim Kardashian?

Please @KimKardashian help us free noted civil rights hero, humanitarian, and now political prisoner Paul Manafort!!! https://t.co/Jj98Ad8Xj9 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 5, 2019

Or it’s a “pitch perfect” example on just how out of her depth she is?

Pitch perfect example from @AOC of how progressive must commit to consistently live our values. Solitary confinement is inhumane, wasteful, and makes all of our communities less safe. https://t.co/x3dZ59cpZV — Democracy for America (@DFAaction) June 5, 2019

