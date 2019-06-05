Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is standing up for . . . Paul Manafort?
Paul Manafort is being sent to solitary confinement in my district – Rikers Island.
A prison sentence is not a license for gov torture and human rights violations. That‘s what solitary confinement is.
Manafort should be released, along with all people being held in solitary. https://t.co/9rERLDSzrD
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 5, 2019
And, yes, this is her real account:
Hahahahahahahaahaha. A+ parody account.
Wait. What? https://t.co/Ls2oH39jho
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 5, 2019
It’s also not clear she knows WTF she’s talking about:
It's protective custody, not solitary confinement, and I guarantee he and his lawyers requested it.
— Bruno Amato (@BrunoAmato_1) June 5, 2019
….and it's temporary as he awaits his next trial. Does AOC think he should have a cellmate? Be in general population? Maybe instead of a cell, let him await trial at Trump Tower at his old home? She shouldn't lump Manafort in her case of abuses in prison.
— Bruno Amato (@BrunoAmato_1) June 5, 2019
And this:
As the New York City Department of Corrections has made clear Manafort is not going to "solitary confinement".
That's a punitive designation.
He may have his own cell for safety reasons but it isn't a 27 hour lockdown and it isn't the same conditions as "solitary". https://t.co/IFLPBSCmJR
— Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) June 5, 2019
Next up, a kind word from Kim Kardashian?
Please @KimKardashian help us free noted civil rights hero, humanitarian, and now political prisoner Paul Manafort!!! https://t.co/Jj98Ad8Xj9
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 5, 2019
Or it’s a “pitch perfect” example on just how out of her depth she is?
Pitch perfect example from @AOC of how progressive must commit to consistently live our values.
Solitary confinement is inhumane, wasteful, and makes all of our communities less safe. https://t.co/x3dZ59cpZV
— Democracy for America (@DFAaction) June 5, 2019
***
