In response to a months-old tweet from Jessica Valenti, Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez took another unfair shot at Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, asking “EVERY state passing abortion bans will also be prosecuting ICE officials for the deaths of premature babies that happen in their custody?”:

What AOC left out, however, is that ICE did everything possible to help this mom-to-be which is kind of the exact opposite of what an abortion doctor does, but whatever. From ICE:

On Feb. 22, while being processed for release from DHS custody, a 24-year-old Honduran woman went into premature labor and delivered a stillborn baby at the Port Isabel Detention Center (PIDC).

The woman, whose name and identifying details are being withheld in order to protect her privacy, reported being six months pregnant at the time of her apprehension by the U.S. Border Patrol (USBP), shortly before midnight on February 18 near Hidalgo, Texas. While in USBP custody, she was taken to the hospital and cleared for release on Feb. 21 after receiving two medical screenings. In the late afternoon on Feb. 22, she was transferred to ICE custody to be processed for release.

That same evening, while being processed for release by ICE, she began complaining of abdominal discomfort and was examined by the ICE Health Service Corps (IHSC). The clinical director was called and ordered that she be sent to the hospital. EMS was called. At that time, she conveyed that the baby was coming. She went into premature labor, at 27 weeks pregnant, and delivered an unresponsive male infant. IHSC initiated CPR and EMS transported them both to the Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, Texas, where the infant was later pronounced dead.

The woman remains in ICE custody awaiting medical clearance, after which she will be released from custody.

Although for investigative and reporting purposes, a stillbirth is not considered an in-custody death, ICE and CBP officials are proactively disclosing the details of this tragic event to be transparent with Congress, the media and the public.

ICE’s policy on the identification and monitoring of pregnant detainees can be found here and frequently asked questions here.

And we’re not sure that AOC understands just how pro-life she sounds in that tweet:

Doug Stafford, chief strategist for Rand Paul, adds:

You see, they’re only babies when it helps her “political agenda”:

