NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio blamed his staff (!!!) after he missed a 9/11 memorial event this week:

According to the New York Post, he was in town on the day of the event:

Trending

What a joke he is. He can’t even get to 1% in the polls and now he’s missing 9/11 events because his “staff” can’t keep up?

And Gov. Andrew Cuomo (who also skipped the 9/11 memorial event) can’t even keep a straight face when asked if the city misses de Blasio’s leadership while he runs:

Maybe he’ll blame his staff for nobody in NYC endorsing him?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020Bill De Blasio