NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio blamed his staff (!!!) after he missed a 9/11 memorial event this week:
Bill de Blasio, who is traveling the country as he runs for president, has his staff put out this statement https://t.co/6QI8wnnmzM pic.twitter.com/hPapKlN5Bv
— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) May 31, 2019
According to the New York Post, he was in town on the day of the event:
https://t.co/6LUIQwigFN pic.twitter.com/n1X7oIqxyI
— chris smith (@chrissmithnymag) May 31, 2019
What a joke he is. He can’t even get to 1% in the polls and now he’s missing 9/11 events because his “staff” can’t keep up?
New 2020 @CNN poll just out:
Biden 39%
Sanders 15%
Warren 8%
Buttigieg 7%
O’Rourke 6%
Harris 5%
Booker 2%
Gabbard 2%
Klobuchar 2%
Castro 1%
Gillibrand 1%
Inslee 1%
Swalwell 1%
Williamson 1%
Yang 1%
de Blasio <1%
Ryan <1%
Bennet 0%
Delaney 0%
Hickenlooper 0%
Messam 0%
Moulton 0%
— Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) April 30, 2019
And Gov. Andrew Cuomo (who also skipped the 9/11 memorial event) can’t even keep a straight face when asked if the city misses de Blasio’s leadership while he runs:
Priceless: WATCH @NYGovCuomo reaction today when I ask if he’s concerned the absence of @BilldeBlasio while campaigning for President will impact NYC? pic.twitter.com/EDb4rTHZe8
— Melissa Russo (@MelissaRusso4NY) May 31, 2019
Maybe he’ll blame his staff for nobody in NYC endorsing him?
Not one elected official from NY not even a District Leader has endorsed @BilldeBlasio’s Presidential quest what’s even worse is that many are supporting his opponents & some are mocking him. What is amazing about this is that he’s the sitting Mayor of NYC. He has power.
— Sal Albanese (@SalAlbaneseNYC) May 31, 2019
