NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio blamed his staff (!!!) after he missed a 9/11 memorial event this week:

Bill de Blasio, who is traveling the country as he runs for president, has his staff put out this statement https://t.co/6QI8wnnmzM pic.twitter.com/hPapKlN5Bv — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) May 31, 2019

According to the New York Post, he was in town on the day of the event:

What a joke he is. He can’t even get to 1% in the polls and now he’s missing 9/11 events because his “staff” can’t keep up?

New 2020 @CNN poll just out: Biden 39%

Sanders 15%

Warren 8%

Buttigieg 7%

O’Rourke 6%

Harris 5%

Booker 2%

Gabbard 2%

Klobuchar 2%

Castro 1%

Gillibrand 1%

Inslee 1%

Swalwell 1%

Williamson 1%

Yang 1%

de Blasio <1%

Ryan <1%

Bennet 0%

Delaney 0%

Hickenlooper 0%

Messam 0%

Moulton 0% — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) April 30, 2019

And Gov. Andrew Cuomo (who also skipped the 9/11 memorial event) can’t even keep a straight face when asked if the city misses de Blasio’s leadership while he runs:

Priceless: WATCH @NYGovCuomo⁩ reaction today when I ask if he’s concerned the absence of ⁦@BilldeBlasio⁩ while campaigning for President will impact NYC? pic.twitter.com/EDb4rTHZe8 — Melissa Russo (@MelissaRusso4NY) May 31, 2019

Maybe he’ll blame his staff for nobody in NYC endorsing him?

Not one elected official from NY not even a District Leader has endorsed @BilldeBlasio’s Presidential quest what’s even worse is that many are supporting his opponents & some are mocking him. What is amazing about this is that he’s the sitting Mayor of NYC. He has power. — Sal Albanese (@SalAlbaneseNYC) May 31, 2019

