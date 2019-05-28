Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, once again, tried to get that massive 19.1 billion disaster aid spending bill passed by unanimous consent in the House and once again she failed, with Kentucky GOP Rep. Thomas Massie blocking the bill’s passage without a vote:

NEW: Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie blocked a House vote on a $19.1 billion disaster aid bill on Tuesday, the second time action on the measure stalled. — NPR (@NPR) May 28, 2019

The same thing happened on Friday after Pelosi already sent members home on vacation:

Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA) presided. Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-GA) asked that the House approve the bill by unanimous consent. However Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) objected, again stalling the plan. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 28, 2019

It’s likely the bill won’t pass until June 4:

No disaster relief funding passage today — this time Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) is the Republican who objects to passing it unanimously. Dems likely to try again Thursday, but unless Republicans stop sending someone to object, it won’t pass until first week of June. — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) May 28, 2019

Massie called passing the bill without a vote, “legislative malpractice”:

Massie: "If Speaker Pelosi considered this must-pass legislation, why did she send everybody home on recess for 10 days without voting on it? To pass a $19 billion bill like this, without a recorded vote, is legislative malpractice." https://t.co/9TaCOEGImC — Jennifer Shutt (@JenniferShutt) May 28, 2019

***

Related: