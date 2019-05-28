Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, once again, tried to get that massive 19.1 billion disaster aid spending bill passed by unanimous consent in the House and once again she failed, with Kentucky GOP Rep. Thomas Massie blocking the bill’s passage without a vote:

The same thing happened on Friday after Pelosi already sent members home on vacation:

It’s likely the bill won’t pass until June 4:

Massie called passing the bill without a vote, “legislative malpractice”:

