Multiple crewmembers of the USS Wasp were spotted with these “Make Aircrew Great Again” patches during President Trump’s visit to the ship in Japan on Monday:

Airmen onboard the USS WASP wearing patches on their jumpsuits that read “Make Aircrew Great Again.” The patches include an image in the center in the likeness of President Trump. pic.twitter.com/rQKAyrcDte — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) May 28, 2019

Here’s a bigger version:

Some of the sailors aboard the WASP where Trump is now speaking are wearing this patch pic.twitter.com/07LZojqnYH — Noah Bierman (@Noahbierman) May 28, 2019

But these patches really aren’t anything new. You can see it here in this photo posted by the Department of Defense in 2017:

And again in Stars & Stripes in 2018:

I had to check to make sure this was real. Verdict: Yes, these airmen really are wearing patches that say "Make Aircrew Great Again" with an image depicting Trump in the center. (DoD tweeted a pic of the same patch in Sept 2017; Stars & Stripes posted a pic of it in July 2018). pic.twitter.com/vxDJmi6Ijp — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) May 28, 2019

And here’s the patch displayed by a British Royal Marine:

One of the Royal Marines with a "Make Aircrew Great Again" patch on his ruck. pic.twitter.com/nWkA4IK7sV — David B Larter (@DavidLarter) September 29, 2018

Anyway, libs were majorly triggered by this old patch:

This is Fascism and a clear violation of the UCMJ. Do they have armbands, too? Who ordered this? https://t.co/OFRJoEeBjH — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) May 28, 2019

Speaking as a Chief: @SECNAV @CNORichardson @NavyMCPON That unauthorized “novelty” needs to be secured RIGHT HERE!! RIGHT NOW!! Secure it before 60% of the country thinks our beloved @USNavy serves a man & not the Constitution! #Defornicate this. Get it off those uniforms NOW! https://t.co/2SDmtCGZtX — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) May 28, 2019

This is wrong and foolish https://t.co/U7116DH0XM — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) May 28, 2019

I guess we're just mixing political campaigns and the active duty military now ¯_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/ZTknieyxBA — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) May 28, 2019

