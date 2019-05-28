Multiple crewmembers of the USS Wasp were spotted with these “Make Aircrew Great Again” patches during President Trump’s visit to the ship in Japan on Monday:

Here’s a bigger version:

But these patches really aren’t anything new. You can see it here in this photo posted by the Department of Defense in 2017:

And again in Stars & Stripes in 2018:

And here’s the patch displayed by a British Royal Marine:

Anyway, libs were majorly triggered by this old patch:

