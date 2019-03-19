Bet O’Rourke is in Pennsylvania today eating ice cream — for breakfast — and meeting with potential voters at Penn State University:

Nothing like some Penn State dairy to start off the morning in the Happy Valley. pic.twitter.com/Ps1Exbj2zq — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 19, 2019

And while the ladies (except for Kamala Harris) running for the 2020 Democratic nomination wasted tons of resources putting policies on their campaign websites, Beto brushed off a question on when voters will get “actual policy from you instead of platitudes.” You see, his website, which sells merchandise, is totally policy-free:

In State College, O'Rourke encounters a skeptical questioner, who asks 2 pointed questions:

– When will you release number of donors from 24-hour haul and average donation size?

– Your website has no policy on it. "When will we get actual policy from you instead of platitudes?" — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) March 19, 2019

O'Rourke's answers:

– "We will release the average & number of donors." (Questioner asks when & O'Rourke doesn't say.)

– O'Rourke says he's "trying to be as specific as I can" & cites a few areas where he's suggested specific policies (i.e., on health care, Medicare for America). — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) March 19, 2019

Yes, policy is important, but Elizabeth Warren doesn’t post photos eating fast food:

The single most frustrating part of campaign coverage so far has been seeing Warren go so under-covered. Her ideas are exciting. She has done the work of gaming out solutions – what her policies will look like and how she'll pay for them. She's warm & engaging. Yet she's ignored. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) March 19, 2019

And then he jumped up on a counter and everyone cheered!

Well, not really, but it is becoming his thing:

what is happening here pic.twitter.com/JAQuntcSo4 — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 18, 2019

And here:

And here:

And on and on and on:

***

Related:

There's something awfully familiar about Beto O'Rourke's 2020 campaign logo [pics] https://t.co/Mw9QXG80nE — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 14, 2019

Climate change alarmist Beto O'Rourke invokes D-Day, gets schooled by Emily Zanotti https://t.co/LZntEXrzpI — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 14, 2019