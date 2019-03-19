Bet O’Rourke is in Pennsylvania today eating ice cream — for breakfast — and meeting with potential voters at Penn State University:
Nothing like some Penn State dairy to start off the morning in the Happy Valley. pic.twitter.com/Ps1Exbj2zq
— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 19, 2019
And while the ladies (except for Kamala Harris) running for the 2020 Democratic nomination wasted tons of resources putting policies on their campaign websites, Beto brushed off a question on when voters will get “actual policy from you instead of platitudes.” You see, his website, which sells merchandise, is totally policy-free:
In State College, O'Rourke encounters a skeptical questioner, who asks 2 pointed questions:
– When will you release number of donors from 24-hour haul and average donation size?
– Your website has no policy on it. "When will we get actual policy from you instead of platitudes?"
— Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) March 19, 2019
O'Rourke's answers:
– "We will release the average & number of donors." (Questioner asks when & O'Rourke doesn't say.)
– O'Rourke says he's "trying to be as specific as I can" & cites a few areas where he's suggested specific policies (i.e., on health care, Medicare for America).
— Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) March 19, 2019
Yes, policy is important, but Elizabeth Warren doesn’t post photos eating fast food:
The single most frustrating part of campaign coverage so far has been seeing Warren go so under-covered. Her ideas are exciting. She has done the work of gaming out solutions – what her policies will look like and how she'll pay for them. She's warm & engaging. Yet she's ignored.
— Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) March 19, 2019
And then he jumped up on a counter and everyone cheered!
Well, not really, but it is becoming his thing:
what is happening here pic.twitter.com/JAQuntcSo4
— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 18, 2019
And here:
— Travis Helwig (@travishelwig) March 15, 2019
And here:
— Travis Helwig (@travishelwig) March 15, 2019
And on and on and on:
— Travis Helwig (@travishelwig) March 16, 2019
— Travis Helwig (@travishelwig) March 16, 2019
Pickup truck #1 pic.twitter.com/8QT21OEcp7
— Travis Helwig (@travishelwig) March 16, 2019
***
Related:
There's something awfully familiar about Beto O'Rourke's 2020 campaign logo [pics] https://t.co/Mw9QXG80nE
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 14, 2019
Climate change alarmist Beto O'Rourke invokes D-Day, gets schooled by Emily Zanotti https://t.co/LZntEXrzpI
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 14, 2019
Campaign update: Beto O’Rourke wanted to dip his toes in the Mississippi between campaign stops https://t.co/poydqODu25
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 15, 2019