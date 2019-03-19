Bet O’Rourke is in Pennsylvania today eating ice cream — for breakfast — and meeting with potential voters at Penn State University:

And while the ladies (except for Kamala Harris) running for the 2020 Democratic nomination wasted tons of resources putting policies on their campaign websites, Beto brushed off a question on when voters will get “actual policy from you instead of platitudes.” You see, his website, which sells merchandise, is totally policy-free:

Yes, policy is important, but Elizabeth Warren doesn’t post photos eating fast food:

And then he jumped up on a counter and everyone cheered!

Well, not really, but it is becoming his thing:

And here:

And here:

And on and on and on:

