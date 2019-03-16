Is there a crisis on the southern border? You be the judge. . .

52 Central American migrants cut through the fence in Imperial Beach, California and after a “2-hour foot chase,” all were apprehended.” And then, after trying to evade capture for 2 hours, they all claimed asylum:

No big deal, just smugglers using little girls thrown over the fence as a decoy so others can enter America illegally:

Is 700 people getting caught in one day a lot? Note: This is where Beto O’Rourke says we don’t need a border wall of any kind:

And America’s catch-and-release policy has created so many immigrants in the U.S. that Greyhound had to change its policy to only allow ticketed passengers inside their bus stations because it was just too crowded:

