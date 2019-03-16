Is there a crisis on the southern border? You be the judge. . .

52 Central American migrants cut through the fence in Imperial Beach, California and after a “2-hour foot chase,” all were apprehended.” And then, after trying to evade capture for 2 hours, they all claimed asylum:

Video captured 3/14 shows an illegal crossing of Central American migrants. None of the 52 people surrendered to the #USBP agent on the beach. All 52 people were eventually arrested after a 2 hour foot chase with multiple agents. Once in custody, everyone claimed asylum. #CBP pic.twitter.com/0gxH2lpNQc — CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) March 15, 2019

No big deal, just smugglers using little girls thrown over the fence as a decoy so others can enter America illegally:

Last night, a human smuggler dropped two young Salvadoran girls, 6 and 9, from the aging border barrier behind concertina wire. As agents vacated their patrol positions in response, 10 people crossed illegally nearby. They eluded capture. #USBP #CBP #BORDER #BORDERSECURITY pic.twitter.com/t2QNmQLpoK — CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) March 12, 2019

Is 700 people getting caught in one day a lot? Note: This is where Beto O’Rourke says we don’t need a border wall of any kind:

#BorderPatrol agents apprehended more than 700 people in El Paso yesterday, including 2 previously removed sex offenders. https://t.co/DVGhwPM1W2 pic.twitter.com/zpVPH32iq8 — CBP (@CBP) March 8, 2019

And America’s catch-and-release policy has created so many immigrants in the U.S. that Greyhound had to change its policy to only allow ticketed passengers inside their bus stations because it was just too crowded:

Greyhound told US officials to stop dropping off immigrants who have been released from custody inside its bus stations, @AP has learned. https://t.co/MbSGgoeHjD — AP West Region (@APWestRegion) March 15, 2019

