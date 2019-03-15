Michael Avenatti announced on Friday that he’s been retained by Aaron Delgado, the Minnesota man whose photo was used in a now-suspended Twitter account reportedly created by Jacob Wohl to allegedly send death threats to himself:

Delgado hinted earlier this week that he might hire an attorney to go after whoever created the fake account:

Avenatti tweeted at Jacob that he will “shortly learn a very costly lesson”:

FWIW, David Wohl called the report that his son, Jacob, had anything to do with creating the Twitter account a “TOTA LIE” and “100% FALSE”:

Anyway, this is the perfect meme for what comes next:

