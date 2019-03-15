Michael Avenatti announced on Friday that he’s been retained by Aaron Delgado, the Minnesota man whose photo was used in a now-suspended Twitter account reportedly created by Jacob Wohl to allegedly send death threats to himself:

I am pleased to announce that I have been retained by Mr. Delgado to pursue all available criminal and civil claims against Jacob Wohl. It is time that he face the consequences for his outrageous conduct. And I intend on ensuring that he does. https://t.co/200TJgJVQd — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 15, 2019

Delgado hinted earlier this week that he might hire an attorney to go after whoever created the fake account:

Aaron doesn't follow politics but wants people to know he had no idea who Jacob Wohl was until his identity was stolen. He's wondering if he needs an attorney. "It’s completely random. I have no idea how any of this happened," he told me. "I don't even have cable." — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) March 13, 2019

Avenatti tweeted at Jacob that he will “shortly learn a very costly lesson”:

To Jacob Wohl: I can promise you that you are about to be in an enormous amount of trouble. And I am going to enjoy every minute of my involvement. When you fabricated claims against Mueller and me, you made a very serious mistake. You will shortly learn a very costly lesson. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 15, 2019

And btw, I hope you enjoyed Minnesota. Because you will be spending a lot of time there in the coming months. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 15, 2019

FWIW, David Wohl called the report that his son, Jacob, had anything to do with creating the Twitter account a “TOTA LIE” and “100% FALSE”:

This is a TOTAL LIE. 100% FALSE. But hey, Ben works for @NBCNews, so it's exactly what you'd expect from him.. https://t.co/dMLb3Ebm2G — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) March 13, 2019

Anyway, this is the perfect meme for what comes next:

***

Related: