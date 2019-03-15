President Donald Trump just vetoed the resolution terminating his declared National Emergency on the southern border:

“Today I am vetoing this resolution. Congress has the freedom to pass this resolution and I have the duty to veto it," says @POTUS. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 15, 2019

Pres Trump says he has "the duty" to veto the resolution terminating his National Emergency. Says he's very proud to do it. Also says he's proud of Republicans in the House and Senate who voted against the resolution. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 15, 2019

He then gave the pen to one of the Angel moms in attendance:

Pres Trump signs veto statement and gives pen to an "angel mom." Pres says "we're building a lot of wall right now." (TV Pool photo by @TerryMoran) pic.twitter.com/sd9F35If7G — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 15, 2019

If you’re keeping score at home, this was the president’s first veto:

Pres Trump has now vetoed the resolution to terminate his emergency declaration at the border, the first veto of his presidency. LAST 6 PRESIDENT VETO #s:

Trump: 1

Obama: 12

W Bush: 12

Clinton: 37

H.W. Bush: 44

Reagan: 78 — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) March 15, 2019

AG Bill Barr was in attendance and reiterated that this action is “clearly authorized under the law”:

At veto signing, Attorney General William Barr said the president's declaration of a National Emergency on the southern border was "clearly authorized under the law." Barr said it's "exactly the kind of emergency the president is permitted to address under the Emergencies Act." pic.twitter.com/bsfUKL9Bod — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 15, 2019

More comments from the president:

Trump said the vote to terminate the national emergency was a vote "against reality." "Against reality," he repeated. "It is a tremendous national emergency. It is a tremendous crisis." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 15, 2019

"People hate the word invasion, but that's what it is," Trump said. He said it's an invasion of drugs and people. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 15, 2019

Trump recited the CDC's conclusion that about 70,000 Americans were killed by drug overdoses in 2017, then ad-libbed, "The '70,000 people' is a number that's so low that it probably shouldn't even be used anymore." (He keeps falsely saying it's 80,000 from fentanyl alone.) — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 15, 2019

"America first," Trump said. "If that's okay. America first." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 15, 2019

Pence said he doesn't know if he's ever been more proud to be standing beside Trump than he is today. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 15, 2019

Now it’s back to Congress. From the WSJ:

Though an override of Mr. Trump’s veto seemed unlikely Friday, the dynamic could be altered when details become known of which military-construction projects Mr. Trump intends to draw from and lawmakers look to protect interests in their states. The House is expected to vote to override the veto on March 26, according to a Democratic aide, but the effort isn’t expected to succeed. The House rejection of the emergency passed late last month with 245 votes, some 45 votes short of the needed two-thirds level in the chamber. The 59 votes it received in the Senate were short of the 67-vote threshold that would be needed there.

And this will surely complicate upcoming budget negotiations:

1) President Trump’s veto of the bill to repeal the national emergency over the border could spark a potential fight over government funding this fall and a potential shutdown. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 15, 2019

Get ready for the executive orders?

Jonathan Swan said on MSNBC that Mulvaney has told Trump he won't be able to get any legislation passed so Trump & his lawyers are planning many EOs to get around Congress and get what Trump wants. — Laura McGinnis (@TxsleuthUSA) March 15, 2019

Video of the signing here:

NEW: "I don't know that I've ever been more proud to be standing next to you desk than I am today," Vice Pres. Mike Pence says as Pres. Trump vetoes resolution rejecting his emergency declaration. https://t.co/E3yErwWlG9 pic.twitter.com/MRUVeB5luZ — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) March 15, 2019

