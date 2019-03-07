And there it is. . .

Lanny Davis, attorney for Michael Cohen, confirmed to the WSJ last night that his client DID direct his previous attorneys to ask President Donald Trump for a pardon, contradicting his sworn testimony to the House Oversight Committee last week:

From the WSJ:

Lanny Davis, a lawyer for Mr. Cohen, said Wednesday that in the months after the FBI raid, Mr. Cohen was open to a pardon from the president.

“During that time period, he directed his attorney to explore possibilities of a pardon at one point with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani as well as other lawyers advising President Trump,” Mr. Davis said. He referred to the discussions with the president’s lawyers as the “ongoing ‘dangling’ of a possible pardon by Trump representatives privately and in the media.”

Yes, this is “significant”:

And by “Surprise!” everyone really means, “NOT SURPRISED!”

Can’t stop the perjury, won’t stop the perjury:

Davis claims this doesn’t contradict his testimony:

But not getting a pardon does explain why he turned, even though the president could never have just made it all go away:

The Washington Post’s Robert Costa confirmed the WSJ report with Davis, so there will be no walk back now:

