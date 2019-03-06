Yesterday we told you that Hillary Clinton had ruled out a run in 2020, saying “I want to be sure that people understand I’m going to keep speaking out. I’m not going anywhere.”

Apparently, everyone heard her wrong because what she really meant was that she hasn’t decided if she’s going to run or not:

LOL. Who thinks John Kerry should run?

And since Hillary is a fan of Gifs, like this one she used to respond to President Trump yesterday. . .

. . .Here’s what she should post today:

To paraphrase John Connor, “Listen. And understand. Hillary Clinton is out there. She can’t be bargained with. She can’t be reasoned with. She doesn’t feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And she absolutely will not stop, ever. . .”

