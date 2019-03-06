Yesterday we told you that Hillary Clinton had ruled out a run in 2020, saying “I want to be sure that people understand I’m going to keep speaking out. I’m not going anywhere.”

Hillary Clinton said she is not running for president in 2020, but will continue to speak out about politics. "I want to be sure that people understand I'm going to keep speaking out. I'm not going anywhere," she says. https://t.co/WxWUxPwVw5 pic.twitter.com/O14107EoDc — CNN (@CNN) March 5, 2019

Apparently, everyone heard her wrong because what she really meant was that she hasn’t decided if she’s going to run or not:

Spoke to someone close with Clinton in contact with her today. They say she wasn’t trying to be emphatic and close the door on running when she spoke to a local reporter yesterday, and that she was surprised by how definitively it played. 1/2 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 6, 2019

LOL. Who thinks John Kerry should run?

The person also says she is extremely unlikely to run, but that she remains bothered that she’s expected to close the door on it when, say, John Kerry isn’t. She has told her team she is waiting at least to see the Mueller report. 2/2 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 6, 2019

And since Hillary is a fan of Gifs, like this one she used to respond to President Trump yesterday. . .

. . .Here’s what she should post today:

via GIPHY

To paraphrase John Connor, “Listen. And understand. Hillary Clinton is out there. She can’t be bargained with. She can’t be reasoned with. She doesn’t feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And she absolutely will not stop, ever. . .”

***

