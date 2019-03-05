*And by incredible we mean not very incredible at all.

From Emmy Bengtson, “Digital + comms for @SenGillibrand. Formerly @GavinNewsom, @hillaryclinton, @ppact, @barackobama”:

Whoa:

Trending

We think she’s serious:

What else could “Netflix” have possibly meant?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Kirsten GillibrandNetflix