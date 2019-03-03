Remember this story back in December on Jacquelyn Smith? She was allegedly murdered by a panhandler in Baltimore after she stopped her car to hand him money. The case drew national attention when Oprah Winfrey tweeted she would “think twice” before ever giving money to a person in a similar situation:

Oprah Winfrey 'will think twice' before giving money to homeless people after woman stabbed to death in Baltimore https://t.co/jJnqs3isRW — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 5, 2018

Well, Smith’s husband and step-daughter have been just been arrested for the killing while the pair were attempting to flee to Mexico:

Breaking: Family members accused of staging Jacquelyn Smith's murder, says mayor. Her husband said she was killed while giving a panhandler money https://t.co/yOtsB7omrR — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) March 3, 2019

"They were responsible for taking Jacquelyn's life with unconscionable cruelty and contrived to do so in our city under the guise of random violence, exploiting the legitimate fears of our residents," mayor says in statement. Story will be updated https://t.co/yOtsB7omrR — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) March 3, 2019

"They were responsible for taking Jacquelyn's life with unconscionable cruelty and contrived to do so in our city under the guise of random violence, exploiting the legitimate fears of our residents," mayor says in statement. Story will be updated https://t.co/yOtsB7omrR — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) March 3, 2019

Husband was arrested near US-Mexico border today, officials say — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) March 3, 2019

The husband & stepdaughter of the woman killed in an East Baltimore stabbing in December — after her husband said she gave money out of their car window to a panhandler — were arrested for her death while trying to flee the country, police said: https://t.co/yOtsB7omrR — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) March 3, 2019

Oprah’s going to need an update:

This story struck my heart. I’ve done this a 1k times. But will think twice before ever doing again. To J.S. family I hope her death gets people “woke” to change! https://t.co/ZbFqkLsdF9 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) December 4, 2018

Smith’s husband originally blamed the attack on a black woman and a black man with a goatee. From ABC News:

He described the female suspect as being in her 20s with medium brown skin, a medium build, about 5 feet tall, and wearing a long brown coat. He said the suspected male accomplice is black, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a medium build, a goatee and wearing a black hoodie.

Holy s*it. This guy described himself to the cops?

Wow.

***