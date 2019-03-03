Remember this story back in December on Jacquelyn Smith? She was allegedly murdered by a panhandler in Baltimore after she stopped her car to hand him money. The case drew national attention when Oprah Winfrey tweeted she would “think twice” before ever giving money to a person in a similar situation:

Well, Smith’s husband and step-daughter have been just been arrested for the killing while the pair were attempting to flee to Mexico:

Oprah’s going to need an update:

Smith’s husband originally blamed the attack on a black woman and a black man with a goatee. From ABC News:

He described the female suspect as being in her 20s with medium brown skin, a medium build, about 5 feet tall, and wearing a long brown coat. He said the suspected male accomplice is black, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a medium build, a goatee and wearing a black hoodie.

Holy s*it. This guy described himself to the cops?

Wow.

