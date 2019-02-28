As we told you yesterday, The Trump family unloaded on Michael Cohen after he claimed, under oath, that he never wanted a White House job:

And as we told you, even CNN’s panel said Cohen was lying:

If that’s not enough, here’s Cohen in his own words saying he wanted a White House job:

Anyway, now it looks like Cohen might have some new problems to deal with. Rudy Giuliani, the president’s attorney, is calling on House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings to refer Cohen to the DOJ for criminal prosecution:

And Republican Reps. Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan are also calling on the DOJ to investigate Cohen:

Over to you, Michael:

