As we told you yesterday, The Trump family unloaded on Michael Cohen after he claimed, under oath, that he never wanted a White House job:

I told you that #cohen lobbied dozens for the job and was totally dejected when he didn’t get it. That he could once again lie under oath is almost as sad as him thinking he would ever actually get the job. https://t.co/ftTnxaLsjV — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 28, 2019

And as we told you, even CNN’s panel said Cohen was lying:

CNN: Cohen isn't telling the truth when he said under questioning by Jim Jordan that he didn't want a job in the White House. Dana Bash: "He very much wanted a job in the White House." pic.twitter.com/DK9VevYqIS — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 27, 2019

If that’s not enough, here’s Cohen in his own words saying he wanted a White House job:

NEW: In sworn testimony, @MichaelCohen212 said he hadn't wanted a job in Trump's Admin.@DonaldJTrumpJr & @EricTrump said he lied. In a 2016 interview with @ChrisCuomo, Cohen said he "certainly hoped" he'd be offered a job & he'd "100%" accept an offer.https://t.co/rhqfQQX3eF pic.twitter.com/VbkB62eDIq — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 28, 2019

Anyway, now it looks like Cohen might have some new problems to deal with. Rudy Giuliani, the president’s attorney, is calling on House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings to refer Cohen to the DOJ for criminal prosecution:

Michael Cohen committed provable perjury at least 3 or 4 times today. One was when he testified that he didn’t want a position in the Administration. There are many witnesses that can testify to the contrary. Let’s see if Chairman Cummings will refer it for prosecution. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) February 28, 2019

And Republican Reps. Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan are also calling on the DOJ to investigate Cohen:

Meadows and Jordan write to the Justice Department and refer Michael Cohen for possible criminal prosecution, claiming to have evidence that Cohen "committed perjury and knowingly made false statements" in his House Oversight testimony. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 28, 2019

Over to you, Michael:

Rep. Jordan ans Rep. Meadows are referring Michael Cohen to the Justice Department on allegations he lied during his testimony yesterday. They wrote a 30-page letter to AG Barr outlining several statements they say were false https://t.co/XGAPP9Lryw pic.twitter.com/IrFaOubRRk — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) February 28, 2019

