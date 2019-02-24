Twitter user @GobAbiertoBOL captured Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Instagram live tonight and OOOH BOY is it off the rails.
First up, here she is asking, “is it OK to still have children” because of climate change, calling it a “basic moral question.” This clip ends with her saying that “watered down proposals are going to kill us”:
Socialist @AOC discusses how people should reconsider having children due to global warming, and reminds us that we are all going to *literally* die if the Green New Deal doesn’t pass. She also takes some shots at Dianne Feinstein. *Sidenote: She failed to compost her potatoes* pic.twitter.com/6eWhbTbqqB
— Gob Abierto (@GobAbiertoBOL) February 25, 2019
Somehow Venezuela is not an example of failed socialism but Zimbabwe is an example of failed capitalism:
Socialist @AOC discusses Venezuela. She says that it has nothing do with socialism but rather is a failure of authoritarianism. She then bizarrely goes on an inane rant citing Zimbabwe as an example of failed capitalism. The poor potato she is cutting could be more coherent. pic.twitter.com/IHW8r6pCZS
— Gob Abierto (@GobAbiertoBOL) February 25, 2019
And she’s not happy that President Trump named Elliott Abrams as United States Special Representative for Venezuela:
History with @AOC! A socialist description of the Iran-Contra crisis, to tie into Venezuela! pic.twitter.com/12xVK8eVTV
— Gob Abierto (@GobAbiertoBOL) February 25, 2019
On the Green New Deal: “We’re screwed on climate. If we do nothing, there is no hope”:
Socialist @AOC describes the #GreenNewDeal and tells us if we don’t pass it we’re all screwed and all going to die. pic.twitter.com/MkUl2aG3x6
— Gob Abierto (@GobAbiertoBOL) February 25, 2019
And here she is dragging Sen. Feinstein for not supporting the Green New Deal 100%:
Socialist @AOC eviscerates @SenFeinstein and calls her a political coward. This is wild. pic.twitter.com/ZQQw7Ibixh
— Gob Abierto (@GobAbiertoBOL) February 25, 2019
Oh, and she really, really hates plastic bags:
Socialist @AOC mulls banning plastic bags, since she wishes they don’t exist, and pours herself a glass of wine. pic.twitter.com/vKaO0uFHY4
— Gob Abierto (@GobAbiertoBOL) February 25, 2019
In summary, THIS ==>
I’m pretty sure that the chili @AOC was cooking in the above video would be much smarter and coherent than AOC. Also, it probably wouldn’t say “like” or “literally” every three words.
— Gob Abierto (@GobAbiertoBOL) February 25, 2019
***
Related:
'Overdose of cringe'! AOC's response to speculation about her residence is about as eyeroll-inducing as it gets https://t.co/ga8ihXXLP4
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 25, 2019
UPDATE: @AOC on where she lives: 'I still live in my hood and literally instagrammed from my apartment tonight.' https://t.co/ypJIq8vZYC
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 25, 2019
ROFLMAO! Comedian Tim Young made AOC's 'I'm the boss' rant look even FUNNIER with this perfect side-by-side (watch) https://t.co/zUY0cOpKOJ
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 24, 2019