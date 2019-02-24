Twitter user @GobAbiertoBOL captured Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Instagram live tonight and OOOH BOY is it off the rails.

First up, here she is asking, “is it OK to still have children” because of climate change, calling it a “basic moral question.” This clip ends with her saying that “watered down proposals are going to kill us”:

Socialist @AOC discusses how people should reconsider having children due to global warming, and reminds us that we are all going to *literally* die if the Green New Deal doesn’t pass. She also takes some shots at Dianne Feinstein. *Sidenote: She failed to compost her potatoes* pic.twitter.com/6eWhbTbqqB — Gob Abierto (@GobAbiertoBOL) February 25, 2019

Somehow Venezuela is not an example of failed socialism but Zimbabwe is an example of failed capitalism:

Socialist @AOC discusses Venezuela. She says that it has nothing do with socialism but rather is a failure of authoritarianism. She then bizarrely goes on an inane rant citing Zimbabwe as an example of failed capitalism. The poor potato she is cutting could be more coherent. pic.twitter.com/IHW8r6pCZS — Gob Abierto (@GobAbiertoBOL) February 25, 2019

And she’s not happy that President Trump named Elliott Abrams as United States Special Representative for Venezuela:

History with @AOC! A socialist description of the Iran-Contra crisis, to tie into Venezuela! pic.twitter.com/12xVK8eVTV — Gob Abierto (@GobAbiertoBOL) February 25, 2019

On the Green New Deal: “We’re screwed on climate. If we do nothing, there is no hope”:

Socialist @AOC describes the #GreenNewDeal and tells us if we don’t pass it we’re all screwed and all going to die. pic.twitter.com/MkUl2aG3x6 — Gob Abierto (@GobAbiertoBOL) February 25, 2019

And here she is dragging Sen. Feinstein for not supporting the Green New Deal 100%:

Socialist @AOC eviscerates @SenFeinstein and calls her a political coward. This is wild. pic.twitter.com/ZQQw7Ibixh — Gob Abierto (@GobAbiertoBOL) February 25, 2019

Oh, and she really, really hates plastic bags:

Socialist @AOC mulls banning plastic bags, since she wishes they don’t exist, and pours herself a glass of wine. pic.twitter.com/vKaO0uFHY4 — Gob Abierto (@GobAbiertoBOL) February 25, 2019

In summary, THIS ==>

I’m pretty sure that the chili @AOC was cooking in the above video would be much smarter and coherent than AOC. Also, it probably wouldn’t say “like” or “literally” every three words. — Gob Abierto (@GobAbiertoBOL) February 25, 2019

