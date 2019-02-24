Twitter user @GobAbiertoBOL captured Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Instagram live tonight and OOOH BOY is it off the rails.

First up, here she is asking, “is it OK to still have children” because of climate change, calling it a “basic moral question.” This clip ends with her saying that “watered down proposals are going to kill us”:

Somehow Venezuela is not an example of failed socialism but Zimbabwe is an example of failed capitalism:

And she’s not happy that President Trump named Elliott Abrams as United States Special Representative for Venezuela:

On the Green New Deal: “We’re screwed on climate. If we do nothing, there is no hope”:

And here she is dragging Sen. Feinstein for not supporting the Green New Deal 100%:

Oh, and she really, really hates plastic bags:

In summary, THIS ==>

