Surveillance video caught a driver in Brooklyn driving on the sidewalk in front of the Vizhnitz Cheder yeshiva, narrowly missing a number of kids getting of the bus. Check it out:

NEW VIDEO: Car caught on cam driving on sidewalk in front of #Brooklyn school, narrowly missing children being dropped off. Some now demanding that police track this driver down. More on @NY1 #LiveatTen pic.twitter.com/m8BG4t1anu — Lori Chung (@lorichung) February 21, 2019

Wait. Only “some now demanding that police track this driver down”? And shouldn’t it be noted that this was a Jewish school?

Um does it kill us to note these are Jewish kids at a Jewish school? https://t.co/BTJpEmXGlS — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) February 21, 2019

The good news is that the NYPD has found the car and we assume an arrest is imminent:

This is a better shot. pic.twitter.com/JfuYQLc38k — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) February 21, 2019

Although it’s not been in the news, hate crimes against Jews is on the rise in New York City:

While the nation was focused on a hoaxed hate crime, Brooklyn’s Jews have been repeatedly and actually attacked. Are we not discussing it because most of the perpetrators are black?https://t.co/IFlw9cuW4j — The Federalist (@FDRLST) February 21, 2019

And a synagogue was just vandalized this week:

In what has become a continued pattern of anti-Semitic attacks, a synagogue in #Brooklyn had its window smashed as community members were enjoying Shabbat together. As an act of defiance and strength, despite the attack the synagogue will remain open https://t.co/DeSCYKMsBK — American Jewish Congress (@AJCongress) February 20, 2019

