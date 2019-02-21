HOLY CRAP!

Surveillance video caught a driver in Brooklyn driving on the sidewalk in front of the Vizhnitz Cheder yeshiva, narrowly missing a number of kids getting of the bus. Check it out:

Wait. Only “some now demanding that police track this driver down”? And shouldn’t it be noted that this was a Jewish school?

The good news is that the NYPD has found the car and we assume an arrest is imminent:

Although it’s not been in the news, hate crimes against Jews is on the rise in New York City:

And a synagogue was just vandalized this week:

