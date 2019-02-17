As Chicago Police continue to investigate the alleged attack on “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, we thought we’d put together this handy list of tweets from journos, celebrities and Dem political candidates from the day the story broke.

ENJOY!

1. Sen. Kamala Harris:

.@JussieSmollett is one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I’m praying for his quick recovery. This was an attempted modern day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 29, 2019

2. Sen. Cory Booker:

The vicious attack on actor Jussie Smollett was an attempted modern-day lynching. I'm glad he's safe. To those in Congress who don't feel the urgency to pass our Anti-Lynching bill designating lynching as a federal hate crime– I urge you to pay attention. https://t.co/EwXFxl5f2m — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 29, 2019

3. Jemele Hill, The Atlantic:

I’ve met @JussieSmollett a few times at social events and he emanates warmth and joy. I’m just disgusted and appalled that he has suffered the unimaginable. Praying for him and his loved ones. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 29, 2019

4. Singer John Legend:

Sending love to Jussie and the Smollett family after this horrific attack. We support you and pray that you find peace and justice. — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 29, 2019

5. Actress Mindy Kaling:

I am disgusted and horrified to hear of the homophobic and racial attack on Jussie Smollett last night. Unfortunately, these hateful attacks happen way too often. We must call out and hold those accountable. Sending love to you, Jussie. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 29, 2019

6. Actress Olivia Munn:

Jussie Smollett was violently attacked by two white men who poured bleach on him and put a noose around his neck. He was targeted for being black and for being gay. THIS is why we have to have zero tolerance against homophobia and racism. Jussie’s life matters. — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) January 29, 2019

7. Sen. Bernie Sanders:

The racist and homophobic attack on Jussie Smollett is a horrific instance of the surging hostility toward minorities around the country. We must come together to eradicate all forms of bigotry and violence. https://t.co/2accVEJrCG — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 29, 2019

8. Director Ava DuVernay:

We love you, @JussieSmollett. We will protect you and support you and ride for you. You know who we are. 🖤 https://t.co/FLX8TxiFiw — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 29, 2019

9. Actor Terry Crews:

I am questioned all the time about what defines toxic masculinity. Look no further than what just happened to @JussieSmollett . Get well brother🙏🏾🔥 — terry crews (@terrycrews) January 29, 2019

10. Actress Gabrielle Union:

No matter what's happening around us, @JussieSmollett is ALWAYS quick w/ a massive smile & hug. Thats the kind of man he is. The homophobic, racist hate crime against him & hate crimes against countless others cannot stand. Rebuke hatred any & every time it rears its ugly head. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 29, 2019

11. Actress Kathy Griffin:

A) Today I am outraged for my friend @JussieSmollett. He was viciously attacked in my hometown of Chicago. They threw bleach on him and put a noose around his neck. Racism and homophobia are very much alive, people. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 29, 2019

12. NBA legend Magic Johnson:

There is no room in our society for hate crimes! People have a right to be who they are and feel safe. Get well soon @JussieSmollett! Respect, love, and support from the Johnson family. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 29, 2019

13. Actress Reese Witherspoon:

This is beyond upsetting. What happened to @JussieSmollett is a truly horrible racist, homophobic hate crime. I hope we can find an end to the hate and fear that plagues this country. Praying for your recovery, Jussie. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/9llTsCYKYQ — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 29, 2019

14. The ACLU:

LGBTQ people of color live at multiple intersections of oppression, too often facing violence compounded by both racism and homophobia. This isn't the America we want to live in. Our thoughts are with Jussie Smollett and all survivors. https://t.co/o9JG2z3VnG — ACLU (@ACLU) January 29, 2019

15. Singer Katy Perry:

Standing with and sending love to @JussieSmollett today… this is a racist hate crime and is disgusting and shameful to our country 😔#WeLoveJussie — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 29, 2019

16. TV host Billy Eichner:

Heartbroken and furious reading about the attack on @JussieSmollett. I want Trump and all MAGA lunatics to burn in Hell. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 29, 2019

17. Actress Viola Davis:

OMG!! THIS is why the LGBTQ community continue to fight to be seen and PROTECTED against hate! We ALL have to take this racist and homophobic act of violence very personally! My arms are around you @jussiesmollett. You are loved! https://t.co/bprDZ3Luah — Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 29, 2019

18. Actress Kerry Washington:

DEAR GOD! Prayers and justice for Jussie Smollett. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 29, 2019

19. TV host Ellen DeGeneres:

Four years ago, @JussieSmollett came out on my show. I’m sending him and his family so much love today. ❤️ — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 29, 2019

20. Al Sharpton:

Al Sharpton Says Trump Must Denounce Jussie Smollett's MAGA Attackers https://t.co/TRKwY3GEO7 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 29, 2019

21. Jamil Smith, Rolling Stone:

Thankfully, @JussieSmollett is reportedly in good condition. The brutal attack on him in Chicago appears to be yet another example not just of further moral decay, but of the brand of terrorism that still doesn’t seem to spark enough response by Americans. https://t.co/TQZbJYdXaO — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) January 29, 2019

22. Michael Avenatti:

This is outrageous criminal conduct and it should be denounced by the WH immediately. This has no place in America. And it all starts at the top… Empire’s Jussie Smollett Hospitalized After Racist, Homophobic Attack https://t.co/NcsNPPopKx — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) January 29, 2019

23. Actor Kumail Nanjiani:

Get better soon @JussieSmollett. This makes me sad and angry. https://t.co/zhdAKu009P — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 29, 2019

24. Actress Zendaya:

I just hope there is justice in this hateful and targeted act of violence. Sending @jussiesmollett my love and wishing him a speedy recovery. We love you. https://t.co/CReCJi2Hn6 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 29, 2019

25. Andrew Gillum:

Hate never wins. Praying for my brother @JussieSmollett in his recovery.https://t.co/u4VQsKfUsm — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) January 29, 2019

26. Director Tyler Perry:

This may be a waste of time because I have learned that it’s often pointless to try and reach people who are hell bent on living in darkness, but here goes. To hate someone because of… continued: https://t.co/ITAZzfMhbt @JussieSmollett pic.twitter.com/BntjcbQx4v — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) January 29, 2019

27. Actor Sean Hayes:

I can’t believe we still live in a country where hate is so severe. My heart, love and healing thoughts go out to @JussieSmollett. I’m with you, my friend. — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) January 29, 2019

28. April Ryan, White House reporter:

This attack on @JussieSmollett is a hate crime and should be treated as such! https://t.co/X7nvpycpiL — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 29, 2019

29. Actor George Takei:

As a fellow #StonewallAmbassador, my heart goes out to @JussieSmollett. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which launched the LGBTQ civil rights movement. This horrific incident underscores the struggle we still face. Thank you Jussie for your courage. https://t.co/RFnbu2dd2P — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 29, 2019

30. Rep. Eric Swallwell:

What happened to Jussie Smollett is vile and tragic; thankfully, he will recover. But hate crimes like this are happening more frequently, egged on by careless hate-filled rhetoric. We start reducing these crimes by rejecting the speech – neither can ever be accepted as normal. — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) January 29, 2019

***

