As Chicago Police continue to investigate the alleged attack on “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, we thought we’d put together this handy list of tweets from journos, celebrities and Dem political candidates from the day the story broke.

ENJOY!

1. Sen. Kamala Harris:

2. Sen. Cory Booker:

3. Jemele Hill, The Atlantic:

4. Singer John Legend:

5. Actress Mindy Kaling:

6. Actress Olivia Munn:

7. Sen. Bernie Sanders:

8. Director Ava DuVernay:

9. Actor Terry Crews:

Trending

10. Actress Gabrielle Union:

11. Actress Kathy Griffin:

12. NBA legend Magic Johnson:

13. Actress Reese Witherspoon:

14. The ACLU:

15. Singer Katy Perry:

16. TV host Billy Eichner:

17. Actress Viola Davis:

18. Actress Kerry Washington:

19. TV host Ellen DeGeneres:

20. Al Sharpton:

21. Jamil Smith, Rolling Stone:

22. Michael Avenatti:

23. Actor Kumail Nanjiani:

24. Actress Zendaya:

25. Andrew Gillum:

26. Director Tyler Perry:

27. Actor Sean Hayes:

28. April Ryan, White House reporter:

29. Actor George Takei:

30. Rep. Eric Swallwell:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jussie SmollettMAGATrump