It appears billionaire Elon Musk is a gigantic climate hypocrite.

From the Washington Post on the founder of Tesla and SpaceX’s 150,000 miles of private jet use in 2018:

Elon Musk few 150,000 miles in a private jet last year as part of his job running Tesla — you know the carmaker that's going to save the planet from destroying itself with fossil fuels. https://t.co/2g6qbXXnpJ — Emily Peck (@EmilyRPeck) January 29, 2019

The Post reported that one flight was between Los Angeles and Oakland so Musk go watch a competitive video game tournament:

"In September, a few days after calling fossil fuels 'the dumbest experiment in human history,' his plane burned thousands of pounds of jet fuel flying 300 miles from L.A. to Oakland so Musk could view a competitive video-gaming event." https://t.co/BKWgV726qf — Ted Mann (@TMannWSJ) January 29, 2019

But here’s the craziest anecdote: Musk’s plane would often fly from one side of Los Angeles to the other so it would be closest to whatever company he was working at:

Tesla said Musk never used the plane to fly between different spots in Los Angeles. But the jet would fly to meet him at a closer airport if, say, he began his workday at SpaceX’s office on the south side of L.A. and the plane was on the north side, the company said. Some of these repositioning flights only went about 20 miles, the aircraft data show.

And this graphic of all his flights is fantastic:

Elon Musk’s corporate jet flew more than 150,000 miles last year. Here's where he was going. via @drewharwell https://t.co/8vpp55y2XQ pic.twitter.com/w8mWQRcAP9 — Julie Vitkovskaya (@Julie_Vit) January 29, 2019

“Musk’s travel stands out,” writes the Post. You think?

Fascinating ⁦@washingtonpost⁩ story — “Musk is far from the only corporate leader to depend on the speed, flexibility and privacy of flying across the world on a private plane … But even compared to his peers, Musk’s travel stands out” https://t.co/uUw5RSnKkb — Alan Ohnsman (@alanohnsman) January 29, 2019

There’s no comment from Musk on the report yet, but he did tweet this:

tbh smh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 30, 2019

And this, kids, is why we call BS on the climate apocalypse.

***

