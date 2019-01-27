Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who still has this anti-Semtic tweet up about Israel…

Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel. #Gaza #Palestine #Israel — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 16, 2012

…politicized the Holocaust today in a tweet honoring Holocaust Memorial Day:

Today #WeRemember the murder of 17 million people, including 6 million Jews at the hands of the Nazis. With the rise of Anti-Semitic and Neo-Nazi ideology, it's more important than ever we learn from the atrocities of the past & commit to fighting intolerance. #HolocaustMemorial https://t.co/8jpJ8olBaD — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 27, 2019

LOL nothing changes with her:

This is a disturbing attempt to politicize the Holocaust. It's partly based on the @ADL_National's #fakenews report, which — if you read it — actually admits ideological murders are down. It's also part of the left's effort to downplay the fact that Jews were the prime targets. https://t.co/31CaD8nB4Q — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) January 27, 2019

Does anyone want to tell her?

We have learned our lesson. That's why Israel exists. https://t.co/s55u7ZX6F0 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 27, 2019

It also looks like she’s trying to minimize Jewish losses in the Holocaust:

This is a really clever minimization of Jewish suffering in the Holocaust. 10 million died in the Holocaust. Between 6 and 7 million of those were Jews, perhaps more. Not 10 million plus 6 million Jews. Jews made up the vast majority of those killed by the Final Solution. https://t.co/N5xgIDABfB — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) January 27, 2019

When people show you who they are, believe them:

She continues to be the absolute worst. https://t.co/0RZPuWwZwu — neontaster (@neontaster) January 27, 2019

