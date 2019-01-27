It’s official! Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is now a 2020 presidential candidate:

She beat Barack Obama by 5000 folks at his launch:

Her kickoff in Oakland was well staged, we’ll give her that:

Those are flags from at 50 states and U.S. territories:

All three cable news channels carried the rally live:

Trending

Her opening song was “Work That” by Mary J. Blige:

Highlights from her speech:

She did bring up President Trump’s proposed border wall which she called a “medieval vanity project” that won’t stop gangs like MS13 from getting into the country:

Of course, she said this safely behind multiple security fences:

She also lashed at out at President Barack Obama for putting kids in cages and calling it border security:

As for what she’ll campaign on, it’s like progressive Bingo. Reverse Trump’s tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations? Check:

The pay gap? Check:

Criminal justice reform? Check:

Hardest hit has to be Beto, right?

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020Kamala HarrisTrump