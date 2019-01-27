It’s official! Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is now a 2020 presidential candidate:

NEWS: More than 20,000 in crowd at @KamalaHarris launch speech. Thousands more still in lines for overflow. — Ian Sams (@IanSams) January 27, 2019

She beat Barack Obama by 5000 folks at his launch:

Obama had 15,000 in Springfield, Illinois, for his 2007 announcement speech (https://t.co/jprmWPqQGd) https://t.co/akCytqbEwA — Matt Viser (@mviser) January 27, 2019

Her kickoff in Oakland was well staged, we’ll give her that:

Strictly from the staging, energy, and crowd size perspective, Kamala Harris is setting a pretty high bar for the 2020 field. Shows the advantage of jumping in with both feet, getting a boost from your hometown. pic.twitter.com/GAyYrPUhBn — Matt Viser (@mviser) January 27, 2019

Those are flags from at 50 states and U.S. territories:

All 50 states + territories! https://t.co/TFT7BF8qaW — Ian Sams (@IanSams) January 27, 2019

All three cable news channels carried the rally live:

FOX taking Kamala's complete speech, as well as MSNBC and CNN. It's a nice splash for her. Gotta wonder how many other #2020 Dems Fox will take the entirety of. — David Catanese (@davecatanese) January 27, 2019

Her opening song was “Work That” by Mary J. Blige:

Kamala entered to Work That by Mary J Blige omg this campaign playlist is gonna be amazing — Zara Rahim (@zara915) January 27, 2019

Highlights from her speech:

"With faith in God, with fidelity to country, and with the fighting spirit I got from my mother, I stand before you today to announce my candidacy for President of the United States," says Harris, to a pretty massive cheer from the 20,000+ packed into/around this Oakland plaza — Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) January 27, 2019

She did bring up President Trump’s proposed border wall which she called a “medieval vanity project” that won’t stop gangs like MS13 from getting into the country:

Harris, who's been running thru her record, with an aside: "on the subject of transnational gangs, lets be clear: the president’s medieval vanity project is not going to stop them" — Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) January 27, 2019

.@kamalaharris hits Trump "The president's medieval vanity project is not going to stop them" referring to a wall and transnational gangs. — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) January 27, 2019

Of course, she said this safely behind multiple security fences:

Because of security the streets are blocked off around the @KamalaHarris rally but the crowds are filling the streets beyond in Oakland #2020campaign pic.twitter.com/i3slmUt1jH — Maeve Reston (@MaeveReston) January 27, 2019

She also lashed at out at President Barack Obama for putting kids in cages and calling it border security:

"When we have children in cages…don’t you dare call that border security — that’s a human rights abuse!” Kamala Harris says. "And that’s not our America!" — Matt Viser (@mviser) January 27, 2019

As for what she’ll campaign on, it’s like progressive Bingo. Reverse Trump’s tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations? Check:

A Democrat runs on tax cuts: Kamala Harris says she'll "deliver the largest working and middle-class tax cut in a generation" and pay for it by reversing the Trump tax breaks for corporations and top 1%. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 27, 2019

The pay gap? Check:

.@KamalaHarris is now discussing the need to narrow the gender pay gap. "here's the thing: When we lift up the women of our country we lift up the children of our country, we lift up the families of our country and the whole of society benefits," she says. — Juana Summers Markland (@jmsummers) January 27, 2019

Criminal justice reform? Check:

"Too many unarmed black men and women are killed in America

Too many black and brown Americans are being locked up,” Kamala Harris says. "Our criminal justice system needs drastic repair. Let’s speak that truth." — Matt Viser (@mviser) January 27, 2019

Hardest hit has to be Beto, right?

Who is watching this @KamalaHarris speech and saying … I’ll wait for Beto? She is doing it and saying it for progressives. Beto… — James Pindell (@JamesPindell) January 27, 2019

***

