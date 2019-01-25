President Donald Trump finally weighed in on all of the criticism he’s been receiving from conservatives angry on his deal to reopen the government, tweeting a few minutes ago that “this was in no way a concession” and “that in 21 days, if no deal is done, it’s off to the races!”

It wasn’t just Ann Coulter. Lou Dobbs said tonight, “illegal immigrants are surely pleased”:

Drudge, Breitbart, Gateway Pundit, and others were not happy with it:

And former White House officials have been texting Jonathan Swan their thoughts:

FWIW, #TrumpCaved is the No. 1 trend on Twitter as of the writing of this post:

But there are some out there who think things will work out for the president. Scott Adams is arguing that the idea that a bipartisan panel votes on recommendations from experts will provide the best outcome:

More from Townhall columnist Kurt Schlichter:

This makes sense as many Trump supporters never thought there ever was going to be a wall across the entire border:

