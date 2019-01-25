President Donald Trump finally weighed in on all of the criticism he’s been receiving from conservatives angry on his deal to reopen the government, tweeting a few minutes ago that “this was in no way a concession” and “that in 21 days, if no deal is done, it’s off to the races!”

I wish people would read or listen to my words on the Border Wall. This was in no way a concession. It was taking care of millions of people who were getting badly hurt by the Shutdown with the understanding that in 21 days, if no deal is done, it’s off to the races! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2019

It wasn’t just Ann Coulter. Lou Dobbs said tonight, “illegal immigrants are surely pleased”:

When you’ve lost Lou Dobbs… https://t.co/BQvi8KnXMS — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) January 26, 2019

Drudge, Breitbart, Gateway Pundit, and others were not happy with it:

Conservative media already hammering Trump. Both Drudge and Breitbart running “No Wall” in red siren font on homepages. pic.twitter.com/dvmJIJVqdE — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) January 25, 2019

And former White House officials have been texting Jonathan Swan their thoughts:

A former White House official texts me, unsolicited: “Trump looks pathetic…he just ceded his presidency to Nancy Pelosi.” — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) January 25, 2019

Another former WH official sends me this: pic.twitter.com/u0HJMZn99B — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) January 26, 2019

FWIW, #TrumpCaved is the No. 1 trend on Twitter as of the writing of this post:

But there are some out there who think things will work out for the president. Scott Adams is arguing that the idea that a bipartisan panel votes on recommendations from experts will provide the best outcome:

There was only one way this was ever going to play out. The politicians had to stop pretending to be engineers and let the experts do their thing. Now we can get it done. #engineersAreAwesome https://t.co/60qYqn5MZc — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) January 25, 2019

More from Townhall columnist Kurt Schlichter:

Here's how much I care about the Wall truce.

0.

Not at all.

And you shouldn't either. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 26, 2019

Does anyone else find the "Trump caved/Pelosi is a masterful tactician" thing that's the current subject of a leftist festival of onanism a bit much? — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 26, 2019

This makes sense as many Trump supporters never thought there ever was going to be a wall across the entire border:

If Trump fails to get a wall I'll just have to settle for only 90% of what I wanted.🤷🏼‍♂️ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 25, 2019

