Well, that didn’t take long…

Sen. Chuck Schumer is a no on money for a wall:

Schumer already rejecting a wall after Trump opens the government — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 25, 2019

So, we’ll meet back here in 3 weeks!

SCHUMER says that Democrats remain firmly against the wall, not boding well for the next 3 weeks of talks — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) January 25, 2019

Sen. Schumer hopes “the president has learned his lesson”:

"Hopefully, the President has learned his lesson," says @SenSchumer, of @POTUS agreeing to open Government first, and then work on border security matters. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 25, 2019

Watch:

SCHUMER: "We in Congress will roll up our sleeves & try to find some agreement on border security… Democrats are firmly against the wall, but we agree on many things such as the need for drug inspection technology, humanitarian aid, strengthening security at ports of entry…" pic.twitter.com/al7nb6heFA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 25, 2019

Speaker of the House Pelosi also is a no on wall funding:

.@SpeakerPelosi asked if she’d now be open to a deal that included wall $. "Have I not been clear on the wall? No, I've been very clear on the wall." — Cameron Joseph (@cam_joseph) January 25, 2019

“Snake move” nails it:

Chuck Schumer is a snake, the POTUS should immediately pull this deal after the snake move he just pulled. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 25, 2019

So, it will be a “national emergency” declaration in 3 weeks, right?

***

Related:

Call the burn unit! Ann Coulter goes nuclear on Donald Trump after border wall cave https://t.co/nLyr4ByPem — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 25, 2019