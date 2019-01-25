Well, that didn’t take long…

Sen. Chuck Schumer is a no on money for a wall:

So, we’ll meet back here in 3 weeks!

Sen. Schumer hopes “the president has learned his lesson”:

Trending

Watch:

Speaker of the House Pelosi also is a no on wall funding:

“Snake move” nails it:

So, it will be a “national emergency” declaration in 3 weeks, right?

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chuck SchumerDon BonginoNancy Pelosi