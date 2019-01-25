He’s running. Again:
He's running. https://t.co/KpYxzNV9aF
— Hunter Walker (@hunterw) January 25, 2019
From Yahoo! News:
Two sources with direct knowledge of his plans told Yahoo News that Sanders, an independent and self-described “democratic socialist,” plans to announce his presidential bid imminently.
Oh, man … we are so ready for the Dem-on-Dem battles to come:
SWEEP THE LEG pic.twitter.com/zeT6MsKjYC
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) January 21, 2019
And the other 78 Dems running for president are going to absolutely torch the elderly socialist on his toxic Bernie-Bro 2016 campaign:
Bernie Sanders arrived for a meeting with a group of former staffers who've raised concerns about sexual harassment and violence on his 2016 campaign https://t.co/66IyXvqdbY
— POLITICO (@politico) January 16, 2019
LOL. Vermont voters aren’t even sure about it:
WATCH: New Hampshire primary voter voices concern about a second presidential run for Sen. Bernie Sanders because of the allegations of sexual harassment. https://t.co/XOulLYOVli
— NTK Network (@NTKNet) January 17, 2019
Bring it, Bernie!
