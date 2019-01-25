He’s running. Again:

From Yahoo! News:

Two sources with direct knowledge of his plans told Yahoo News that Sanders, an independent and self-described “democratic socialist,” plans to announce his presidential bid imminently.

Oh, man … we are so ready for the Dem-on-Dem battles to come:

SWEEP THE LEG pic.twitter.com/zeT6MsKjYC — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) January 21, 2019

And the other 78 Dems running for president are going to absolutely torch the elderly socialist on his toxic Bernie-Bro 2016 campaign:

Bernie Sanders arrived for a meeting with a group of former staffers who've raised concerns about sexual harassment and violence on his 2016 campaign https://t.co/66IyXvqdbY — POLITICO (@politico) January 16, 2019

LOL. Vermont voters aren’t even sure about it:

WATCH: New Hampshire primary voter voices concern about a second presidential run for Sen. Bernie Sanders because of the allegations of sexual harassment. https://t.co/XOulLYOVli — NTK Network (@NTKNet) January 17, 2019

Bring it, Bernie!

