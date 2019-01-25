He’s running. Again:

From Yahoo! News:

Two sources with direct knowledge of his plans told Yahoo News that Sanders, an independent and self-described “democratic socialist,” plans to announce his presidential bid imminently.

Oh, man … we are so ready for the Dem-on-Dem battles to come:

And the other 78 Dems running for president are going to absolutely torch the elderly socialist on his toxic Bernie-Bro 2016 campaign:

LOL. Vermont voters aren’t even sure about it:

Bring it, Bernie!

