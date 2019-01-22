GOOD NEWS! Remember this old tweet from newly elected Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN)?

Well, she’s FINALLY apologized for it. You see, she didn’t realize saying “Israel has hypnotized the world” was “ugly” and “offensive”:

And she says she used too “little energy” in “disavowing the anti-semitic trope” she “unknowingly used”:

Yeah, right:

And now here comes the but…

So don’t expect any real changes to what she tweets or says.

***

