GOOD NEWS! Remember this old tweet from newly elected Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN)?

Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel. #Gaza #Palestine #Israel — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 16, 2012

Well, she’s FINALLY apologized for it. You see, she didn’t realize saying “Israel has hypnotized the world” was “ugly” and “offensive”:

Hi @bariweiss, You are correct when you say, “Perhaps Ms. Omar is sincerely befuddled and not simply deflecting” In all sincerity, it was after my CNN interview that I heard from Jewish orgs. that my use of the word “Hypnotize” and the ugly sentiment it holds was offensive. pic.twitter.com/IxPScaSzGw — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 22, 2019

And she says she used too “little energy” in “disavowing the anti-semitic trope” she “unknowingly used”:

That statement came in the context of the Gaza War. It’s now apparent to me that I spent lots of energy putting my 2012 tweet in context and little energy is disavowing the anti-semitic trope I unknowingly used, which is unfortunate and offensive. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 22, 2019

Yeah, right:

Oh sure, Omar just spontaneously came up with Protocol of Zion-like phrases like “hypnotizing the world” to talk about Jewish “evil.” Completely plausible! https://t.co/nC8QVsyf0c — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 22, 2019

And now here comes the but…

With that said, it is important to distinguish between criticizing a military action by a government and attacking a particular people of faith. I will not shy away of criticism of any government when I see injustice —whether it be Saudi Arabia, Somalia, even our own government! — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 22, 2019

As a survivor of war, the acts of war justified or not will always be acts of evil to me. Like #MLK90, I unapologetically believe “Mankind must put an end to war or war will put an end to mankind." — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 22, 2019

It is important that when you see oppression taking place – when you see our values being attacked as humans – you stand up, and it doesn't matter who the inhabitors of that particular region might be. Whether it is your father, your brother or your sister, you speak up. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 22, 2019

There are many narratives of who and what I am, designed to demonize and vilify me. It’s being building since my early days as an organizer. A concussion didn’t deter me and smears certainly won’t . I fought for my seat at the table & will use it to fight a more peaceful world! — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 22, 2019

So don’t expect any real changes to what she tweets or says.

***

