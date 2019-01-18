George W. Bush called “for leaders on both sides to put politics aside, come together, and end this shutdow” in a photo posted to Instagram showing the former president delivering pizzas to his unpaid Secret Service detail:

@LauraWBush and I are grateful to our Secret Service personnel and the thousands of Federal employees who are working hard for our country without a paycheck. And we thank our fellow citizens who are supporting them. It’s time for leaders on both sides to put politics aside, come together, and end this shutdown.

***

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: George W. Bushshutdown