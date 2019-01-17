Oh, FFS. Make it stop:
Perks of being in the Democratic Caucus: I will be teaching a Twitter class tomorrow morning open to all members 👩🏽🏫🐣 https://t.co/5DD82ndThR
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 17, 2019
Oh, please do, as we’d love to mock it once it’s out:
Here's hoping another member broadcasts this on Instagram Live https://t.co/2N4u4WTdig
— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) January 17, 2019
Journalism professor Jeff Jarvis wants to sit in:
Wish I could audit. https://t.co/MX1wUq4us4
— Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) January 17, 2019
Um, it’s really not that difficult to tweet and we’re not sure why Dems need a class on it and all:
Social media in politics: twitter 101, taught by @AOC https://t.co/zizOCtHIoh
— Robbin Simmons (@RobbinSimmons7) January 17, 2019
But there does seem to be a market for what’s she’s selling:
I would love to see that.
— John Iadarola (@johniadarola) January 17, 2019
Please post your slides.
— Ezra Levin (@ezralevin) January 17, 2019
Hard pass.
***
