Oh, FFS. Make it stop:

Perks of being in the Democratic Caucus: I will be teaching a Twitter class tomorrow morning open to all members 👩🏽‍🏫🐣 https://t.co/5DD82ndThR — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 17, 2019

Oh, please do, as we’d love to mock it once it’s out:

Here's hoping another member broadcasts this on Instagram Live https://t.co/2N4u4WTdig — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) January 17, 2019

Journalism professor Jeff Jarvis wants to sit in:

Wish I could audit. https://t.co/MX1wUq4us4 — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) January 17, 2019

Um, it’s really not that difficult to tweet and we’re not sure why Dems need a class on it and all:

Social media in politics: twitter 101, taught by @AOC https://t.co/zizOCtHIoh — Robbin Simmons (@RobbinSimmons7) January 17, 2019

But there does seem to be a market for what’s she’s selling:

I would love to see that. — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) January 17, 2019

Please post your slides. — Ezra Levin (@ezralevin) January 17, 2019

Hard pass.

